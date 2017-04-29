News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fleewinter Launches Mauritius Programme
Fleewinter, the concierge-style holiday company that won't be beaten on price - even by booking direct - has launched its latest programme, to Mauritius.
Mauritius is also a genuine year-round destination (though September, October, April and May are the peak weather months with an average of 26 degrees), is perfect for families, romantic couples or groups of friends looking for an active holiday with guaranteed sunshine.
Comments Rebecca DiMassa Fleewinter's Mauritius expert: "Whether you're looking for two-weeks of beachside unwinding, seeking adventure in rugged rainforests or magical, dolphin-inhabited waters, there are plenty of things to do.
"Of course, unwinding on perfect beaches is one reason to visit, but you can also hike on trails in the Black River Gorges National Park – spotting rare and endemic species, tumbling rivers and frothing pools – learn how to make a Mauritian curry, visit a tea plantation or take a catamaran tour of the coastline – there really is something for everyone."
Because if its relatively small size, the entire island can be explored from a single location via day trips – so you only need one base. Direct flights from London (and Amsterdam starting from October 2017) also means that Mauritius has never been more accessible (flights range from £600-£800 pp).
Here are some of Rebecca's recommendations…
Best for luxury: LUX Belle Mare
For those seeking total luxury in a more remote part of the island, THE place to stay is the five-star LUX Belle Mare, located on the more remote, untouched east coast – the most stunning stretch on the island. The resort is suitable for families, couples and friends alike, and is just steps away from the world-famous championship Legend Golf Course. A seven-night stay in a Junior Suite costs from £822 pp (two sharing, B&B).
Best for Value: Veranda Pointe aux Biches
Whilst Mauritius does have super, luxurious hotels, great value can also be found, for example at the Veranda Pointe aux Biches. The 'barefoot encouraged' 4-star hotel possesses a relaxed atmosphere with high levels of quality and service. There are plenty of activities for both kids and adults and there is also a child free area with an exclusive beach, pool, bar and restaurant. A seven-night stay costs from £722 pp (two sharing) on a half-board basis (including transfers) and there are discounts of up to 20% for advanced bookings (45 days prior to arrival).
Best boutique hotel: Seapoint
If you're after a more intimate and personal setting then Seapoint Boutique Hotel is the ideal choice. Set on a stunning, quiet beach on the north coast, the 35-room, four-star property is chic and full of charm. A seven-night stay costs from £738 pp (two sharing) on a half board basis (including a complimentary massage).
To see Fleewinter's complete Mauritius programme in detail, CLICK HERE (http://www.fleewinter.com/
For further information, call 020 7112 0019 (www.fleewinter.com).
Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse