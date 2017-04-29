News By Tag
Santa Cruz Costco to Host Signing for New Arcadia Kids Books
Join award-winning children's author, Kate Jerome, as she signs books and shares the read together/do together experience with you!
Costco to Host Book Signing for The Wise Animal Handbook: NorCal and Lucky to Live in NorCal
Award-winning children's author, Kate Jerome, will be available to sign copies of books
The Lucky to Live in NorCal book is the perfect tool to jump-start meaningful conversations between generations. Read-aloud rhymes set up interesting topics. Then write-in prompts invite children to record their own views to create a personal NorCal keepsake.
The NorCal Wise Animal Handbook offers laugh-out-loud animal kingdom advice for kids of every age! Engaging animal photos entertain while charming read-aloud rhymes help jump-start conversations about practical life solutions.
About the Author:
Kate B. Jerome is a seasoned publishing executive and award-winning author who has written more than 100 children's books, including Who Was Amelia Earhart? of the New York Times' bestselling biography series. She recently completed a Fellowship at Stanford University's Distinguished Careers Institute and is an expert in (and passionate proponent of) intergenerational communication. See her TEDx talk to learn more.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Costco
220 Sylvania Ave
Santa Cruz, CA
When: Saturday, May 13th 11:00 am. – 1:00 p.m.
