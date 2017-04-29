 
Industry News





Santa Cruz Costco to Host Signing for New Arcadia Kids Books

Join award-winning children's author, Kate Jerome, as she signs books and shares the read together/do together experience with you!
 
 
9780738528366
9780738528366
 
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Media inquiries contact: Jordan Crisp

843.853.2070 x 176

jcrisp@arcadiapublishing.com

Costco to Host Book Signing for The Wise Animal Handbook: NorCal and Lucky to Live in NorCal

Award-winning children's author, Kate Jerome, will be available to sign copies of books

The Lucky to Live in NorCal book is the perfect tool to jump-start meaningful conversations between generations. Read-aloud rhymes set up interesting topics. Then write-in prompts invite children to record their own views to create a personal NorCal keepsake.

The NorCal Wise Animal Handbook offers laugh-out-loud animal kingdom advice for kids of every age! Engaging animal photos entertain while charming read-aloud rhymes help jump-start conversations about practical life solutions.

About the Author:

Kate B. Jerome is a seasoned publishing executive and award-winning author who has written more than 100 children's books, including Who Was Amelia Earhart? of the New York Times' bestselling biography series. She recently completed a Fellowship at Stanford University's Distinguished Careers Institute and is an expert in (and passionate proponent of) intergenerational communication. See her TEDx talk to learn more.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Costco

220 Sylvania Ave

Santa Cruz, CA

When:  Saturday, May 13th 11:00 am. – 1:00 p.m.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Source:Costco
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
