News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ed Sullivan: In Black & White Announces New Website Launch
The Ed Sullivan Documentary explores how one man embraced black performers in the early days of television, setting an example of racial acceptance and integration in a country defined by segregation.
The new website has a clean designed with rich content focused on the Ed Sullivan documentary, Ed Sullivan: In Black & White. The new website goes live today, May 5th, 2017 and is located at https://mpslegacyproductions.com
"We are excited about our new website launch and the engaging information it provides for our audience, investors, partners, and media to better understand the impact Ed Sullivan made by bringing black artists into America's living rooms and changing the conversation in America," said Margo Precht Speciale, President of MPS Legacy Productions and producer of the documentary.
MPS Legacy Productions new website will be updated on a regular basis with news, photos, events, press releases and video. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the company at https://mpslegacyproductions.com/
About the Documentary
Ed Sullivan: In Black & White is a 70-minute documentary taking a surprising look at a man who was once television's most influential personality. Ed Sullivan is known for creating the longest running variety show and introducing the Beatles to America. What most people don't know is that he was a risk-taker who booked African American artists despite threats from his southern sponsors and numerous letters from irate white viewers. Sullivan showcased acts audiences had never heard of that are household names today -- and he treated these artists with dignity back when racism was normal and insidious, challenging America to do the same. This film tells the story of a man who made it his mission to change the face of popular culture and the performers and viewers whose lives were deeply impacted by the show. Based on interviews with celebrities and Sullivan's family members, as well as media analysts, the documentary brings to light a little known chapter in America's struggle for racial justice.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse