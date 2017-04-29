The Happy Gardening Life Extends Special 75% Off Promo Until May 31st

Advertisers can still get a huge 75% discount on all of The Happy Gardening Life's promotional services until May 31, 2017 only.

-- Following the success of its special 75% off promo last April, The Happy Gardening Life has decided to extend the said offer for this month of May. This means that advertisers can still get a 75% discount on any of The Happy Gardening Life's promotional services until the end of this month only."The promo was extended due to popular demand," a brand representative said. "After the April promo was over, several advertisers were still asking if they could avail of the generous discount. It seemed that many were interested in promoting on our page. Thus, we have decided to prolong the promo until May 31 so we can accommodate even more advertisers."The Happy Gardening Life is considered one of the most popular gardening pages on Instagram. The brand has a massive following on Instagram that currently amounts to more than 93,000 followers. With tens of thousands of fans, The Happy Gardening Life is known as a positive community where gardeners can share useful tips and tricks, as well as recommend helpful products to each other.With thousands of active users visiting the page every day, it is the perfect place for advertisers to reach out to the gardening community online. To help advertisers connect with its followers, The Happy Gardening Life offers promotional services that can get businesses better known to the Instagram gardening community."Promoting on Instagram is one of the most cost-efficient ways to advertise. A simple shoutout or giveaway contest can reach lots of followers and bring better results than any other advertising method. Social media advertising is truly the key to getting your brand known to more customers, and that's the opportunity we're offering to businesses on Instagram," said the brand representative.Now with the 75% discount still in effect, advertisers can take advantage of promoting on The Happy Gardening Life for just a small fee."We offer shoutouts, giveaway campaigns, graphic design and press release distribution services. We will promote you not just on our Instagram page but also on our Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest accounts, which have huge followings as well. So if you're looking for the easiest and most cost-efficient way to reach customers online, our special May promo is definitely an opportunity you shouldn't miss." The Happy Gardening Life representative further remarked.Gardening businesses who want to avail of the extended 75% off promo can get more details at http://homeandgardenamerica.com/media-kit.About The Happy Gardening LifeThe Happy Gardening Life is an active community of gardeners on Instagram. With more than 93,000 followers and high user engagement, it is the best place for advertisers to promote their products and gain more customers.