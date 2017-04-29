News By Tag
Tibbett Logistics expands multi-user warehousing capacity in Romania
Logistics and transport specialist, Tibbett Logistics, continues Romanian expansion.
In the first development, Tibbett Logistics has agreed a multi-year extension to the lease at its existing 10 000 sq metre facility at Bolintin Vale – which is currently operated on behalf of multiple customers. It includes the possibility of extending the building further.
Tibbett Logistics has for some time provided storage, order-picking and distribution services from Bolintin Vale for customers in the retail, automotive and FMCG sectors. More recently the site has become the centre of its B2B and B2C e-commerce fulfilment operations. Going forwards the location will focus on the retail sector, and in particular the provision of storage, picking, store delivery and e-fulfilment operations for Auchan.
In the second development, Tibbett Logistics has signed a new long-term lease with CTP on a 7 500 sq metre warehouse 2 km from Bolintin Vale – to be known as Bucharest West. Some of the company's beverage and food clients will be based here – including Coca Cola and ED&F Man – as well as further e-fulfilment activities.
This additional Bucharest site takes the number of Tibbett Logistics' warehousing locations in Romania to 14, and the company now operates a total of 111,250 sq metres (1,200,000 sq ft) of Class A multi-user and dedicated warehousing – including rail-connected and temperature-
Tibbett Logistics' CEO, David Goldsborough, commented: "In recent years we have opened at least two new warehousing locations a year in Romania, so I am delighted to report that already in 2017 we have extended our lease at one site and added a brand new facility. I am looking forward to announcing further site developments soon."
Tibbett Logistics specialises in providing intermodal logistics and extensive supply chain management services to the automotive, DIY, food & grocery, textiles, retail and other FMCG sectors across Romania and elsewhere in South East Europe. Employing over 1250 people, the company operates a distribution fleet comprising tilt trailers, double- and triple-chamber reefers and container chassis – along with its own intermodal rail wagons.
Romania-based Tibbett Logistics has just signed a new long-term lease on this 7,500 square metre (81,000 square foot) warehouse at Bolintin Vale – to be known as Bucharest West
The addition of Bucharest West takes the number of Tibbett logistics' warehousing locations in Romania to 14, covering a total of 111,250 square metres (1.2 million square feet)
About Keswick Enterprises
Tibbett Logistics is wholly owned by The Keswick Enterprises Group Limited – the UK-based private equity company specialising in logistics and supply chain-related services. Formed in 2004, the Group makes strategic investments and acquisitions in supply chain-related companies, where through proactive management it can add know-how and experience. It has reinforced incumbent managements and invested resources to extend capabilities.
Keswick Enterprises is headed by John Harvey CBE, a logistics veteran who is a widely known personality in the outsourced supply chain management sector.
Please also see www.tibbettlogistics.com and www.keswickenterprises.com.
John Hayes
jhayes@kesent.com
