Tibbett Logistics expands multi-user warehousing capacity in Romania

Logistics and transport specialist, Tibbett Logistics, continues Romanian expansion.

Tibbett Logistics' Bucharest West warehouse is the company's 14th in Romania

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Tibbett

* Logistics

* Romania Industry:

* Transportation Location:

* Bucharest - Bucharest - Romania

Media Contact

John Hayes

jhayes@kesent.com John Hayes

End

-- Tibbett Logistics, the Romania-based transport, intermodal and contract logistics specialist within The Keswick Enterprises Group, is again extending its warehousing operations in Romania with the signing this week of two new long-term leases with CTP – a leading Central European industrial property developer.In the first development, Tibbett Logistics has agreed a multi-year extension to the lease at its existing 10 000 sq metre facility at Bolintin Vale – which is currently operated on behalf of multiple customers. It includes the possibility of extending the building further.Tibbett Logistics has for some time provided storage, order-picking and distribution services from Bolintin Vale for customers in the retail, automotive and FMCG sectors. More recently the site has become the centre of its B2B and B2C e-commerce fulfilment operations. Going forwards the location will focus on the retail sector, and in particular the provision of storage, picking, store delivery and e-fulfilment operations for Auchan.In the second development, Tibbett Logistics has signed a new long-term lease with CTP on a 7 500 sq metre warehouse 2 km from Bolintin Vale – to be known as Bucharest West. Some of the company's beverage and food clients will be based here – including Coca Cola and ED&F Man – as well as further e-fulfilment activities.This additional Bucharest site takes the number of Tibbett Logistics' warehousing locations in Romania to 14, and the company now operates a total of 111,250 sq metres (1,200,000 sq ft) of Class A multi-user and dedicated warehousing – including rail-connected and temperature-controlled.Tibbett Logistics' CEO, David Goldsborough, commented: "In recent years we have opened at least two new warehousing locations a year in Romania, so I am delighted to report that already in 2017 we have extended our lease at one site and added a brand new facility. I am looking forward to announcing further site developments soon."Tibbett Logistics specialises in providing intermodal logistics and extensive supply chain management services to the automotive, DIY, food & grocery, textiles, retail and other FMCG sectors across Romania and elsewhere in South East Europe. Employing over 1250 people, the company operates a distribution fleet comprising tilt trailers, double- and triple-chamber reefers and container chassis – along with its own intermodal rail wagons.High resolution photographs may be freely downloaded from:http://www.tibbettlogistics.com/attachments/1493917342-Tibbett_Logistics_brand-new_Bucharest_West_warehouse%20in%20Romania.HIGH-RES-0177.jpghttp://www.tibbettlogistics.com/attachments/1493917321-Tibbett_Logistics_brand-new_Bucharest_West_warehouse%20in%20Romania.HIGH-RES-0161.jpgPhoto-captions:Tibbett Logistics is wholly owned by The Keswick Enterprises Group Limited – the UK-based private equity company specialising in logistics and supply chain-related services. Formed in 2004, the Group makes strategic investments and acquisitions in supply chain-related companies, where through proactive management it can add know-how and experience. It has reinforced incumbent managements and invested resources to extend capabilities.Keswick Enterprises is headed by John Harvey CBE, a logistics veteran who is a widely known personality in the outsourced supply chain management sector.Please also see www.tibbettlogistics.com and www.keswickenterprises.com