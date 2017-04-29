News By Tag
TopTech is Emerging as the Fastest Growing Affordable TMT Bar Company for Mid Segment
Looking for the best quality TMT bars? The search ends with TopTech, an emerging steel enterprise offering TMT bars at the most affordable price.
TopTech – The Trusted TMT Bar Company of All Time
This is one such company which intends to evolve continuously through technological advancement. The main motive of TopTech is to secure the life and future of nation through production of high tech TMT bars.
Mission of this company is to create a benchmark through business excellence. It aspires –
i) To produce world class construction materials that is at par with technological parameters.
ii) To have sustainable development so that they can fulfill present demands as well as meet future expectations.
iii) To encourage in creating an efficient society.
In all its attempts, Tech Nirman looks forward to have technological development.
Values of Tech Nirman are:
v Enterprising Excellence
This steel enterprise makes effort to be at par with new and innovative production levels to stand out in this competitive market and, at the same time, meet the demands of its clients and customers.
v Passion Prevalence
This company is passionate about providing simple, fast, easy and innovative building solutions. 'Adopt fast and act fast' is their thumb-rule.
v Sustainable Development
TopTech believes in manufacturing sustainable, tolerant and durable products which can stand the test of time and keep a structure erect even in the most adverse condition.
This TMT bar manufacturer can be a wonderful technological partner for all!
Need to clarify any doubt regarding TMT bars, just give the experts a call at (033) 4003 5050. They are always ready to serve the needs of their clients.
For personalized service, right advice and any kind of construction need, one can give them a call or contact them online through their website at https://toptechtmt.com/
About TopTech
Tech Nirman or TopTech is a pioneer steel enterprise which dedicates its time and effort for providing a secure future through its technologically advanced TMT bars. With its innovative solutions, team of dedicated engineers and aspiration of achieving technological advancement, the company has created a standard in the business world.
Contact Details
Address:
TECH NIRMAN ISPAT PVT. LTD.
46, B.B. GANGULY STREET, KOLKATA 700012
Phone: (033) 4003 5050
(033) 2236 6666/9999
Email: info@technirman.com
SMS: TOPT to 56263
Website: www.toptech.com
Contact
TECH NIRMAN ISPAT PVT. LTD
***@technirman.com
