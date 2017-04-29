 
News By Tag
* Best TMT Bars
* TMT Bars Manufacturers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


TopTech is Emerging as the Fastest Growing Affordable TMT Bar Company for Mid Segment

Looking for the best quality TMT bars? The search ends with TopTech, an emerging steel enterprise offering TMT bars at the most affordable price.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Best TMT Bars
* TMT Bars Manufacturers

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
* Services

KOLKATA, India - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- TopTech is a new age TMT bar company offering highest quality and highly advanced TMT steel bars at the best price. Through its technological advancement the company is continuously evolving and creating benchmark for business excellence.

TopTech – The Trusted TMT Bar Company of All Time

This is one such company which intends to evolve continuously through technological advancement. The main motive of TopTech is to secure the life and future of nation through production of high tech TMT bars.

Mission of this company is to create a benchmark through business excellence. It aspires –

i)          To produce world class construction materials that is at par with technological parameters.

ii)          To have sustainable development so that they can fulfill present demands as well as meet future expectations.

iii)          To encourage in creating an efficient society.

In all its attempts, Tech Nirman looks forward to have technological development.

Values of Tech Nirman are:

v  Enterprising Excellence

This steel enterprise makes effort to be at par with new and innovative production levels to stand out in this competitive market and, at the same time, meet the demands of its clients and customers.

v  Passion Prevalence

This company is passionate about providing simple, fast, easy and innovative building solutions. 'Adopt fast and act fast' is their thumb-rule.

v  Sustainable Development

TopTech believes in manufacturing sustainable, tolerant and durable products which can stand the test of time and keep a structure erect even in the most adverse condition.

This TMT bar manufacturer can be a wonderful technological partner for all!

Need to clarify any doubt regarding TMT bars, just give the experts a call at (033) 4003 5050. They are always ready to serve the needs of their clients.

For personalized service, right advice and any kind of construction need, one can give them a call or contact them online through their website at https://toptechtmt.com/

About TopTech

Tech Nirman or TopTech is a pioneer steel enterprise which dedicates its time and effort for providing a secure future through its technologically advanced TMT bars. With its innovative solutions, team of dedicated engineers and aspiration of achieving technological advancement, the company has created a standard in the business world.

Contact Details

Address:

TECH NIRMAN ISPAT PVT. LTD.

46, B.B. GANGULY STREET, KOLKATA 700012

Phone: (033) 4003 5050
(033) 2236 6666/9999

Email: info@technirman.com

SMS: TOPT to 56263

Website: www.toptech.com

Contact
TECH NIRMAN ISPAT PVT. LTD
***@technirman.com
End
Source:
Email:***@technirman.com
Tags:Best TMT Bars, TMT Bars Manufacturers
Industry:Industrial
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TECH NIRMAN ISPAT PVT. LTD. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share