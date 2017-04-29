 
19,000+ Yoga classes available in Paris just around the corner

Where Is My Mat finally makes yoga accessible Anywhere for Everyone
 
 
Tree pose
Tree pose
 
PARIS, France - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- NEW STARTUP: Where Is My Mat is launching its website in Paris. They are partnering with 150 yoga instructors and 50+ studios, making it the most comprehensive yoga booking platform to date.

Where Is My Mat guides both veteran yoga practitioners and aspirational trainees alike to find and book the right yoga class suited to their needs.

Where Is My Mat not only provides a unique user-friendly experience for practitioners, but also greatly simplifies the online marketing process for teachers.

"Having all my classes, workshops, retreats and Yoga Teacher Training courses in one place is a big help to letmy students know where I teach. Where Is My Mat additionally helps me with reaching out to new audiences around the world"

- Tatiana Bouru Avila, Yoga teacher

YOGA IS TAKING OVER THE WORLD

Yoga has transitioned from an isolated ashram activity to a mainstream lifestyle necessity. The industry is rapidly growing and evolving, with an estimated valuation of over $15 billion and counting. In 2015 alone, the number of teachers grew at a rate of +38%.

Nowadays, yoga has more than 50+ styles, each with an endless variety of lengths, intensities and prices. Many classes, teachers, and styles still remain unknown and undiscoverable online. Existing platforms and search engines struggle to surface the appropriate classes and most up-to-date information related to those classes.

FINDING YOUR YOGA CLASS HAS NEVER BEEN SO EASY

Take the free quizz available on the website to find your custom recommended yoga style.

Choose your nearest Hatha, Vinyasa, Bikram or Kundalini class (and many more), at a time that is convenient for you. Reduce the amount of time of searching yourself, and know right away if there are still 'mats' available at the class around the corner.

"Where Is My Mat systematically organizes all yoga classes and relevant content. In one view, you can easily compare classes on price, duration, location, and style. Making it easy for yourself to start your yoga practice."

- Maaike Bosch, Co-founder & CMO

"Today, we launch in Paris, and we are working on expanding to the US, Amsterdam and London soon. Our mission is to make yoga accessible for everyone around the world."

- Bertrand Boullay, Co-founder & CEO

Start your yoga practice in an easy manner. Seach, find and book your next yoga class in 3 clicks on our website:  http://www.whereismymat.com/

