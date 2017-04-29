News By Tag
Earth Days at Flex, Tczew, Poland
Every year, at the end of April, a great ecological holiday is celebrated around the world – it's Earth Day. Although on a different date, Flex celebrated it too! Of course, the main themes were environmental education and health.
The employees were offered a challenge that consisted in designing an eco-friendly company gadget, and their children could participate in an artistic and literary competition that focused on family pro-ecological activities. The authors of the most interesting works were recognized with prizes! What is more, an Ecology Knowledge Competition was organized in I Liceum Ogólnokształ
During the event, the employees were encouraged even more to submit ideas seeking to improve the company's performance, especially in terms of ecology, e.g. leading to an increased level of recycling. What is more, a collection of electronic waste took place, the participants of which received some small surprise gifts.
Keeping nutritious diet was supported by vegetarian dishes available in company canteen. Also snack lovers found something for themselves! In vending machines appeared products made in 100% with natural ingredients, without sugar and artificial dyes and aromas.
During a visit to the Center for Intellectually Challenged People, the Flex team suggested a recycling game to its charges. All kinds of waste were discussed and segregated, and ideas for reuse were also mentioned; what is more, amazing costumes were made of waste—this part of the game was received with the greatest enthusiasm!
Earth Days ended with an Eco Fair, at which the employees learned something about recycling, consulted a dietician, enjoyed fresh juice and fruit, and even received flower seedlings! With such campaigns, Flex is becoming more and more environmentally friendly. This year, ideas of department in Tczew earned "Most innovative initiative" title in internal Flex contest. It surely is not the company's last word on ecology!
