Earth Days at Flex, Tczew, Poland

Every year, at the end of April, a great ecological holiday is celebrated around the world – it's Earth Day. Although on a different date, Flex celebrated it too! Of course, the main themes were environmental education and health.

-- The Flex Global Citizenship Programme has set itself 20 goals to reach by 2020 in five focus areas: People, Community Innovation, Integrity and Environment. Each goal is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to reflect our commitment to the highest standards. It means making reductions of water usage and COproduction plus increasing percentage of recycling and green energy usage. During Earth Day Eco-challenge the department in Tczew prepared theme blocks about ecological education and health.The employees were offered a challenge that consisted in designing an eco-friendly company gadget, and their children could participate in an artistic and literary competition that focused on family pro-ecological activities. The authors of the most interesting works were recognized with prizes! What is more, an Ecology Knowledge Competition was organized in I Liceum Ogólnokształcącym im. Marii Skłodowskiej-Curie in Tczew. There were a lot of people interested—more than 40 secondary school students took the test.During the event, the employees were encouraged even more to submit ideas seeking to improve the company's performance, especially in terms of ecology, e.g. leading to an increased level of recycling. What is more, a collection of electronic waste took place, the participants of which received some small surprise gifts.Keeping nutritious diet was supported by vegetarian dishes available in company canteen. Also snack lovers found something for themselves! In vending machines appeared products made in 100% with natural ingredients, without sugar and artificial dyes and aromas.During a visit to the Center for Intellectually Challenged People, the Flex team suggested a recycling game to its charges. All kinds of waste were discussed and segregated, and ideas for reuse were also mentioned; what is more, amazing costumes were made of waste—this part of the game was received with the greatest enthusiasm!Earth Days ended with an Eco Fair, at which the employees learned something about recycling, consulted a dietician, enjoyed fresh juice and fruit, and even received flower seedlings! With such campaigns, Flex is becoming more and more environmentally friendly. This year, ideas of department in Tczew earned "Most innovative initiative" title in internal Flex contest. It surely is not the company's last word on ecology!