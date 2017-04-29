News By Tag
Levent Homes sold 40% Abelia Resindence in 5 months!!
Abelia residence one of the best selling projects of the Mediterranean has sold more then 40% of the project announced today Sales and Marketing Director Ricardo Severini.
Sales and Marketing Director Ricardo Severini explained the reason for such success is not only due to this beautiful project in the Iskele with all of the amenities possible.
We are giving what clients are looking for with all the services a resort type property should have but also making sure it is a great investment as we are the only construtction company giving rental guarantees of 15% written in contract.
Building started in February and we are already ahead of schedule.The base has been completed now they will start on the first tower.
Also we would like to announce that the beach front of the project will be completely revitalized and it will look like Long Beach with swimming areas, pic-nic areas and bike areas.
Levent Homes will also soon announce 2 to 3 new projects in Kyrenia and Famagusta area, always brining new innovative projects to these areas.
