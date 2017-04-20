 
News By Tag
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


yStats.com: Social and mobile commerce on the rise in Vietnam

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, a leading secondary E-Commerce market research firm, yStats.com, published a new report "Vietnam B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" that highlights trends and forecasts about Vietnam's online retail market.
 
 
Infographic: Vietnam B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
Infographic: Vietnam B2C E-Commerce Market 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

Subject:
* Reports

HAMBURG, Germany - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- In Vietnam, online retail makes up about 1% of the total retail market. Various forecasts cited in the yStats.com publication predict that this number will significantly multiply by 2020. Drivers to this growth are an increase in smartphone and Internet penetration rates as well as growing customer openness to online shopping. Barriers still exist such as poor logistics infrastructure and the dominance of cash payments that stop E-Commerce from reaching full potential. Vietnam's top players like the FPT Corporation, Mobile World, Lazada, and Tiki have decided to invest into developing their delivery and payment infrastructure to account for the growing demand.

Notably, Facebook has become one of the leading platforms for online purchasing in Vietnam. Surveys cited in the yStats.com report state that a double-digit share of online consumers have placed orders via this social network.

M-Commerce is another key trend in Vietnam's online retail market. Information from the yStats.com report suggests that as of 2016, 3G connections increased to a medium double-digit figure in the millions, with this number expected to add several more millions by 2020. Over half of digital buyers use their smartphones for online purchases, but computers and laptops are still the most used devices.

For further information, see:   https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2017010...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
End
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
Tags:Onlineshopping, Online Shopping, Ecommerce
Industry:Business
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share