Carol Joy London's summer skincare staple: Touch of Silk

Luxury summer skincare by exclusive British-born brand Carol Joy London.

Contact

Amelia Daniel

***@caroljoylondon.com Amelia Daniel

End

-- The beauty trend of 2017 puts the spotlight firmly on skin, with flawless glowing complexions and 'no-make-up' make-up looks taking centre stage. During the summer months, a dewy and radiant look is all the more fitting as effortless and pared-back styles accompany beach days and festivals.Premium British-born skincare and spa brand Carol Joy London's Touch of Silk is a light but luxurious body gloss that both protects and nourishes the skin. Its silky and smooth texture absorbs into the skin easily while leaving no greasy residue.Touch of Silk contains active ingredients including Carol Joy London's coveted Refined Golden Millet Oil to regenerate the epidermis, boost moisture and protect the skin's barrier. In addition, this skincare essential contains Golden Seaweed Extract, rich in nutrients to hydrate and smooth, and Apricot Kernel Oil which is packed with essential Vitamins A, C and E to tone and repair.In the summer months, using Touch of Silk on the body gives an enviable radiance and iridescence while repairing damage, continuing that coveted lustrous look from the face to the body. It provides a beautiful glow and sheen when smoothed over tanned skin; in particular the shoulders, arms, décolleté and legs. Great skin doesn't have to stop at your neck when Touch of Silk gives that soft and healthy luminosity: the perfect pairing for summer dresses and sandals.Editor's Notes:Carol Joy London is a luxury skincare, haircare, and spa treatment brand, born in Britain out of one woman's quest for the answer to age defying skincare. The founder, Carol Joy Hatton, travelled the world and invested over £10m into discovering her solution. She returned to the UK armed with Refined Golden Millet Oil and medically-derived Pure Collagen. With expertise drawn from leading Swiss manufacturing and German engineering, combined with quintessential British refinement and service, a skincare collection was considerately created to allow all women to recapture their skin's vitality and radiance.Carol Joy London's flagship hair salon is located at The Dorchester on Park Lane, where they also provide the hotel's signature facials. Behind the façade of tradition that exudes from The Dorchester hotel, the services on offer utilise pioneering techniques and ingredients including Hyperbaric Oxygen, Pure Collagen, Caviar Algae and 24 Carat Gold, combined with Myofascial massage, Nourishing Steam and Diamond Microdermabrasion.Carol Joy London also operates in premier locations on an international scale including Fairmont Monte Carlo, Palazzo Versace Dubai and The Silo, Cape Town.