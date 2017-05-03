News By Tag
New Teacher Recruitment Office Opens To Meet Urgent Demand For School Staff In East Of England
Eteach opens new office to support schools in Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Suffolk and Norfolk
Cambridge Ahead recently announced that the supply and retention of teachers was of concern to the economic success of the region. Secondary STEM teachers (Science, technology, engineering and maths) are notoriously difficult to replace as schools battle to compete with the salaries of the public sector for graduates. 20% of all teaching vacancies remain unfilled annually[1].
Eteach's Sara DeLovetot-Lawson, who has been an education recruitment manager specialising in the local market for 9 years comments, "The need for certain subject specific teachers here is so pressing that many schools are having to rely on costly long term supply teachers as a stop gap to finding a permanent member of staff – so we are saving them money by introducing quality teachers who want permanent roles.
"By having a specialist presence here we are able to place the right candidates quickly; local schools are keen to form relationships with us so that when a teacher starts actively job searching we can identify a good fit."
Eteach.com is the UK's leading teacher job board and boasts a reach of 1.6m teaching candidates nationally. An annual licence with the recruitment advertising provider includes advertising of leadership roles and can halve schools' annual recruitment costs.
Schools need to play their part though: old-fashioned, lengthy paper applications make it difficult for teachers to move schools, exacerbating the high attrition problem. Recent Eteach.com research (http://www.eteachgroup.com/
Sara DeLovetot-Lawson continues, "Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Suffolk and Norfolk have a lot to offer to relocating teachers. The schools are open to marketing their offerings for progression and training. Our team has over 28 years' recruitment experience locally and understands the pressures currently affecting schools."
To recruit a teacher or find your next role, call 08000 239 099. For more information visit http://www.eteach.com.
[1] NAHT School Recruitment Survey (2015)
