Country(s)
Industry News
Fisher Investments UK Releases New Infographic on Bull vs. Bear Markets
Historically US bull markets are over three times longer and stronger than bear markets.
Fisher Investments UK has found widespread investor confusion about the nature of market cycles. Most investors have heard the terms bull and bear market, but many struggle to define them and can't identify important traits. For example, throughout this eight-year-long US bull market that began March 9, 2009, many investors fear stocks have gone "too far, too fast." The infographic helps put the current market environment in historical context, shedding light on the evolution of bull markets and their tendency to overcome common fears. By differentiating bull and bear market lifecycles and identifying key points along with way, the infographic offers investors some important signs to watch along the way.
A core concept in the graphic is sentiment's evolution during a bull market. Many investors miss the fact that stocks move on the gap between sentiment-based expectations and reality. For example, if the public is deeply pessimistic—
About Fisher Investments UK
Fisher Investments Europe Limited, trading as Fisher Investments UK, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fisher Investments. As of 31/12/2016, Fisher Investments, its subsidiaries and affiliates manage over £58 billion in assets for over 175 large institutions and over 35,000 high net worth individuals. For more information, visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/
Contact
Fisher Investments, David Eckerly
***@fi.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse