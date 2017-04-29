 
North America to Dominate Board Games Market in 2022

The board games market in North America is likely to grow at a CAGR more than 10% during the forecast period
 
 
BANGALORE, India - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Beige Market Intelligence has announced the publication of an exclusive report on the global board games market.  The report titled, " (http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/reports/research-report-consumer-and-retail-market/board-games-market/)Global Board Games Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017–2022". It considers the present scenario of the global board games market and provides a detailed industry analysis and growth forecast for the period 2016–2022.  The report has thrown some interesting information about the market size and forecast in the leading regions such as APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and Latin America.

According to the analyst at Beige Market Intelligence, the North American region is likely to lead the market during the forecast period. The market in this region is likely to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2016–2022.

Board Games Market Scenario in North America
In 2016, North American region was the second largest revenue contributor in the global board games market. There is a cultural disparity between North Americans and Europeans when it comes to the gaming industry. Traditionally, North Americans used to enjoy lightboard games such as collectible card games and tabletop games which are based on the luck or chance factor. The region was less inclined toward tabletop games, which are cooperative and competitive in the nature and involve critical thinking. The present scenario has changed from the past three years, and the demand for board games, tabletop games, and card and dice games is increasing among adults and teenagers. However, the retail sale of collectible board games is still high, and the highest CAGR were registered by the card and dice board games market and the tabletop board games market.

The board games market in North America is witnessing transformation where consumer preferences are changing toward hobby games. However, the market is expected to increase on account of high consumer expenditure on entertainment. Also, the American TV series such as Game of Thrones and Big Bang Theory are increasing the demand for these games in the region.

In the US, the distribution cycle plays a vital role in the vendor's profits. The board games in the US are sold primarily through hobby channels such as specialty and book and coming stores, and the retail price varies widely from $1 at the low-end to $100 or for the top-end games.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the leading trends, drivers, restraints and profiles the major players in the market.


For more information, View Report : http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/reports/research-r...

About Beige Market Intelligence

Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensures that the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations to make insightful decisions and devise innovative marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our research reports provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.

Our team of experts ensure the analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also customized depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.

Our employment base is spread across the globe. Our analysts come with a wide industry experience, which includes understanding the client's requirement and delivering high-quality research reports.

Source Link: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/news/press-release...

