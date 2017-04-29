News By Tag
North America to Dominate Board Games Market in 2022
The board games market in North America is likely to grow at a CAGR more than 10% during the forecast period
According to the analyst at Beige Market Intelligence, the North American region is likely to lead the market during the forecast period. The market in this region is likely to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2016–2022.
Board Games Market Scenario in North America
In 2016, North American region was the second largest revenue contributor in the global board games market. There is a cultural disparity between North Americans and Europeans when it comes to the gaming industry. Traditionally, North Americans used to enjoy lightboard games such as collectible card games and tabletop games which are based on the luck or chance factor. The region was less inclined toward tabletop games, which are cooperative and competitive in the nature and involve critical thinking. The present scenario has changed from the past three years, and the demand for board games, tabletop games, and card and dice games is increasing among adults and teenagers. However, the retail sale of collectible board games is still high, and the highest CAGR were registered by the card and dice board games market and the tabletop board games market.
The board games market in North America is witnessing transformation where consumer preferences are changing toward hobby games. However, the market is expected to increase on account of high consumer expenditure on entertainment. Also, the American TV series such as Game of Thrones and Big Bang Theory are increasing the demand for these games in the region.
In the US, the distribution cycle plays a vital role in the vendor's profits. The board games in the US are sold primarily through hobby channels such as specialty and book and coming stores, and the retail price varies widely from $1 at the low-end to $100 or for the top-end games.
