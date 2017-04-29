 
News By Tag
* Security
* Digital
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Breda
  Noord-Brabant
  Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


CM's Authenticator app verifies users' identity via flash, sms, push and voice notifications

CM, the mobile communications and payment company, introduces CM Authenticator
 
 
CM-inverted-bluedot-RGB
CM-inverted-bluedot-RGB
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Security
Digital

Industry:
Security

Location:
Breda - Noord-Brabant - Netherlands

BREDA, Netherlands - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- CM, the mobile communications and payment company, introduces CM Authenticator. CM Authenticator is a mobile app that allows enterprises to secure their networks and data through two-factor authentication (2FA) via push, sms, voice and flash authentication. With Authenticator, CM provides a simple and efficient way to embed two-factor authentication into any application.

Business are moving to cloud-based services. Alongside its many benefits, organisations become more vulnerable to the outside world. Most of today's online environments are only secured by a username and password, making them an easy target for hackers. The online security market sees growing demands as an increasing number of businesses use cloud services. Data stored on these services are often secured by a username and password, which makes it extremely vulnerable to hackers.

CM Authenticator is helping enterprises and organisations by verifying the identity of their users with cutting edge technology by making the process of securing an online environment as simple, efficient and stress-free as possible. Passwords are sent via in-app push messages. If Authenticator detects there's no app or data coverage available, Hybrid Messaging sends the passwords via sms or voice message.Like to try CM Authenticator yourself? It is available as a demo as well: download the CM Authenticator app for iOS (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cm-authenticator/id119739...) or Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cmtelec...) and start the demo dashboard (https://demo.auth.cmtelecom.com/configure) to begin.

Video on CM Authenticator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMIKhr_MHJQ



[ENDS]

Contact
Erik Eggens
***@cmtelecom.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cmtelecom.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CM Telecom PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share