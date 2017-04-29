News By Tag
CM's Authenticator app verifies users' identity via flash, sms, push and voice notifications
CM, the mobile communications and payment company, introduces CM Authenticator
Business are moving to cloud-based services. Alongside its many benefits, organisations become more vulnerable to the outside world. Most of today's online environments are only secured by a username and password, making them an easy target for hackers. The online security market sees growing demands as an increasing number of businesses use cloud services. Data stored on these services are often secured by a username and password, which makes it extremely vulnerable to hackers.
CM Authenticator is helping enterprises and organisations by verifying the identity of their users with cutting edge technology by making the process of securing an online environment as simple, efficient and stress-free as possible. Passwords are sent via in-app push messages. If Authenticator detects there's no app or data coverage available, Hybrid Messaging sends the passwords via sms or voice message.Like to try CM Authenticator yourself? It is available as a demo as well: download the CM Authenticator app for iOS (https://itunes.apple.com/
Video on CM Authenticator:
