Indian Art Ideas Proudly Announces Arjun Das as the 'Featured Artist of the Month' for May, 2017
The artworks of the 'Artist of the Month', Arjun Das, are unique in their own special ways. They very appropriately highlight the spiritual inclinations of Arjun and his faith in the ultimate creator of the universe. Coming from the land of mystics, India, Arjun enjoys creating various scenes of deities which expresses their different forms. His artworks swings between the two genres of figurative and religious art, but his leanings towards sacred figures in quite prominent. One unique and most apparent feature of Arjun's paintings is color. He plays around with hues and shades to inject that unique element into his paintings.
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit https://www.indianartideas.in
