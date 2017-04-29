 
Industry News





Indian Art Ideas Proudly Announces Arjun Das as the 'Featured Artist of the Month' for May, 2017

 
 
Listed Under

NOIDA, India - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Art Ideas is consistent with its 'Artist of the Month' announcements and every month awards one artist, who is associated with the gallery, by means of this prestigious title. This esteemed label offers an opportunity to imminent artists to get their work highlighted. The title brings with itself a host of occasions which can help an artist to gain the right kind of attention for oneself. This attention works in the favor of the artist when it comes to expanding his or her wings in the domain of art. The title brings with itself fame which publicizes the work of the respective artist. This, in turn, helps an artist in getting acquainted with patrons, art collectors, and prospective buyers. There is no denial to the fact that a significant title like 'Artist of the Month' can bring in admiration and respect for the one earning it. Surely, this is a novel initiative by the Indian Art Ideas group and this title goes on to showcase their passion and respect towards the upcoming artists.

The artworks of the 'Artist of the Month', Arjun Das, are unique in their own special ways. They very appropriately highlight the spiritual inclinations of Arjun and his faith in the ultimate creator of the universe. Coming from the land of mystics, India, Arjun enjoys creating various scenes of deities which expresses their different forms. His artworks swings between the two genres of figurative and religious art, but his leanings towards sacred figures in quite prominent. One unique and most apparent feature of Arjun's paintings is color. He plays around with hues and shades to inject that unique element into his paintings.

About Indian Art Ideas

Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit https://www.indianartideas.in

