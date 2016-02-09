News By Tag
MaxVal Patent Litigation Databank expands coverage to include Global Patent Litigation Data
MaxVal's global patent litigation data expansion has already incorporated patent litigation data from the United Kingdom, Japan, France, and the Netherlands to the Litigation Databank, with Canada, China, and Australia to be added soon.
"Patent litigation is now a global phenomenon and without the insights of non-US litigation data, one will not have the complete view of the litigation landscape." said D. Bommi Bommannan, President and CEO of MaxVal. "With our global litigation data expansion, MaxVal's Litigation Databank is now one of the most complete and accessible source of global Litigation data and analytics in the industry."
About MaxVal Group Inc.
MaxVal is a silicon valley-based technology-enabled IP solutions provider known for its cutting edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. MaxVal's clients range from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies, top U.S. pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers and the leading technology-focused patent law firms worldwide.
Contact: Bala Krishnan, 650-472-1523, bd@maxval.com
Bala Krishnan
***@maxval.com
