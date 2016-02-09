 
MaxVal Patent Litigation Databank expands coverage to include Global Patent Litigation Data

MaxVal's global patent litigation data expansion has already incorporated patent litigation data from the United Kingdom, Japan, France, and the Netherlands to the Litigation Databank, with Canada, China, and Australia to be added soon.
 
 
LOS ALTOS, Calif. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- MaxVal, a leading technology-enabled IP solutions provider known for its cutting edge products and automated solutions announces the global data expansion of MaxVal's Litigation Databank with the inclusion of valuable non-US litigation data.

MaxVal's Litigation Databank (https://www.maxval.com/litigation-database-services.html) is an exhaustive collection of litigation data including cases of US District Courts, Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, International Trade Commission, Supreme Court and PTAB (Patent Trial and Appeal Board). MaxVal's Litigation data already provide insights for some of the leading patent analytics providers including WIPS (https://blog.maxval.com/2016/02/09/why-do-korean-companies-care-about-us-patent-litigation), IP.com, PatSnap.com and Aistemos (https://blog.maxval.com/2016/06/03/maxvals-litigation-databank-to-supplement-aistemos-ip-analytics-platform-cipher) as well as industry innovators such as Unified Patents.

MaxVal's global patent litigation data expansion has already incorporated patent litigation data from the United Kingdom, Japan, France, and the Netherlands to the Litigation Databank, with Canada, China, and Australia to be added soon.

"Patent litigation is now a global phenomenon and without the insights of non-US litigation data, one will not have the complete view of the litigation landscape." said D. Bommi Bommannan, President and CEO of MaxVal. "With our global litigation data expansion, MaxVal's Litigation Databank is now one of the most complete and accessible source of global Litigation data and analytics in the industry."

MaxVal's Litigation Databank (https://www.maxval.com/litigation-database-services.html) is created to help businesses, law firms, litigators and in-house counsel to keep abreast of the latest patent litigation developments and make informed legal decisions.  Users can query and analyze using over 20 litigation parameters including patent numbers, product names, plaintiff, defendant, court, judge, law firm, outcome of cases, etc. without incurring any PACER expenses.  MaxVal's Litigation API also enables other products and platforms to leverage the litigation data for drive  analytics.

About MaxVal Group Inc.

MaxVal is a silicon valley-based technology-enabled IP solutions provider known for its cutting edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service. MaxVal's clients range from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies, top U.S. pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers and the leading technology-focused patent law firms worldwide.

Contact: Bala Krishnan, 650-472-1523, bd@maxval.com

Click to Share