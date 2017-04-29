 
Industry News





CloudPrint– from Virtualaze – Where ever, When ever!

Virtualaze launches its latest 'bolt-on' solution, CloudPrint technology for the Professional Edition which makes Enterprise printing simple and significantly more affordable.
 
 
Virtualaze Cloud Printing
Virtualaze Cloud Printing
 
NUREMBERG, Germany - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Klaus Maier said..."with the technology we've developed, CloudPrint, is just the next step in simplifying the whole Virtualaze landscape. As with the ethos of Virtualaze, we're not just making printing via the cloud simple, we're making it affordable and easy to manage. With our solution you don't need additional printer drivers, you just install locally and hook in to your LAN/Cloud printer environment.... the drivers are already there. Also, Virtualaze is 100% compatible so there is a zero rollout cost and if that weren't enough, no updates are necessary and as the solution is OS-independent, users & companies can reuse hundreds of existing printers".

Klaus added...."My SME and Enterprise customers have high expectations and given time we strive to fulfil and enable them all. Our Virtualisation solutions are evolving all the time and CloudPrint is just the next step in our goal to deliver multi-featured, high-end, affordable Virtualization for every company not just those that have big budgets. Virtualaze back-bone is Microsoft compatibility....so Virtualaze is 100% compatible. As a result, we 'link-in' with existing protocols so watch out for what's coming next...".

About Virtualaze

Virtualaze is a German 'high-end' server application Virtualization software development company. With hundreds of man-years software development expertise our aim is to simplify the deliver, cost and management of the global virtualization phenomenon. In addition to new hardware there are millions of legacy computer devices world-wide all capable of delivering an HTML5 browser. By adopting Virtualaze, these devices can give the user unique access to the most powerful Windows Apps. They will also benefit from the latest server-side Data and Security protocols available. By mobilizing Virtualaze we will all help towards saving the environment by delivering a technology that extends the life-cycle of computer hardware whilst reducing the reliance on new hardware devices.

To learn more, visit  https://www.virtualaze.com/

Contact
Charly Myer
***@virtualaze.com
End
Source:Virtualaze GMBH Europe
Email:***@virtualaze.com
Posted By:***@virtualaze.com Email Verified
