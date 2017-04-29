News By Tag
CloudPrint– from Virtualaze – Where ever, When ever!
Virtualaze launches its latest 'bolt-on' solution, CloudPrint technology for the Professional Edition which makes Enterprise printing simple and significantly more affordable.
Klaus added...."My SME and Enterprise customers have high expectations and given time we strive to fulfil and enable them all. Our Virtualisation solutions are evolving all the time and CloudPrint is just the next step in our goal to deliver multi-featured, high-end, affordable Virtualization for every company not just those that have big budgets. Virtualaze back-bone is Microsoft compatibility....so Virtualaze is 100% compatible. As a result, we 'link-in' with existing protocols so watch out for what's coming next...".
About Virtualaze
Virtualaze is a German 'high-end' server application Virtualization software development company. With hundreds of man-years software development expertise our aim is to simplify the deliver, cost and management of the global virtualization phenomenon. In addition to new hardware there are millions of legacy computer devices world-wide all capable of delivering an HTML5 browser. By adopting Virtualaze, these devices can give the user unique access to the most powerful Windows Apps. They will also benefit from the latest server-side Data and Security protocols available. By mobilizing Virtualaze we will all help towards saving the environment by delivering a technology that extends the life-cycle of computer hardware whilst reducing the reliance on new hardware devices.
To learn more, visit https://www.virtualaze.com/
