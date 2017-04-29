 
"Festival Trap Vol. 1" is a party anthem available on Soundcloud

In soundcloud, Trap music is making loud noise, courtesy, Edward Diaz. This trap artist has come up with his latest song – "Festival Trap Vol. 1" on soundcloud.
 
 
Edward Diaz
Edward Diaz
 
CHICAGO - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop music gave birth to the superb genre of music. Since the 90s, it is making its presence felt to the artists. It is a typical sound with lyrics that comes with guitars, synthesizers and kick drums. In soundcloud, one can listen to Trap music as many musicians are incorporating this music in their tracks. One such musician is Edward Diaz, who is making immense noise together with his new track. The newest song – "Festival Trap Vol. 1" is what dreams are made up of! This song features a new beat and completely modern sounds that shows its lyrical greatness.

Trap is taken the mainstream music genres in the world. With an influence of hip hop, it has truly emerged as a popular genre. Several artists across the world are incorporating Trap music in their songs and one such artist is Edward Diaz. He is a singer and music producer who has come up with his new track –"Festival Trap Vol. 1". The song shows diversity in terms of a Trap track. It has a influence of rock as well as hip hop, that makes it superb to listen!

Edward Diaz has ensured his song is engaging. The instruments used in this song are great and the track is largely instrumental. With musical domination, the "Festival Trap Vol. 1" is a party anthem that is becoming gradually popular. Edward Diaz has truly come up with an excellent new track that is a fans delight. If you are looking for some out-of-the-box party tracks, "Festival Trap Vol. 1" is your song. The beats compromised of vocals is a completely treat to the ears. As a result, with a powerful bass, this track by Edward Diaz is gaining momentum. If you're still not convinced, head over to soundcloud and listen to it yourself.

To listen this track, please visit the given link:

https://soundcloud.com/edward6839/festival-trap-vol-1

