News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Best Herbal Treatment For Lumbago To Reduce Back Pain At Home
Orthoxil Plus capsules and oil provide the best herbal treatment for lumbago to reduce back pain at home safely.
Lower back pain is very common problem among women and this disorder is also known as lumbago. This is a painful condition and it arises any time especially when you get up from a sitting position or bend. You feel pain in certain conditions and you find it difficult to deal with it. But you need not to worry about. Here we have suggested herbal treatment for lumbago and reduce back pain at home.
Garlic: You just need to eat two or three garlic cloves in order to reduce back pain. Garlic possesses antiseptic, antibiotic, nerving and immune stimulant properties that help alleviate back ache. You can also use it to massage it on affected area. You just need to fry garlic cloves in mustard oil and use this mixture to massage the affected area.
Wheat: This is one of the effective remedies to cure back pain. You can boil wheat overnight and add coriander and few gram cuscus grasses in next morning. Boil this mixture again by adding milk. You can drink this mixture to get rid of the pain disorder.
Radish: You just need to take black radish. Now grate it and wrap it in a cloth. Apply it over the affected or paining area and cover your body with warm cloth.
Vitamin C: It is known to reduce lumbago. It helps in absorption of calcium and promotes healthy joints. You can include Vitamin C in your diet in the form of leafy greens, guava, oranges, berries, tomatoes and much more.
Lemon: This is considered as healthy and excellent remedy to treat lumbago. You can mix salt in lemon juice and drink it twice or thrice in a day. Regular exercises and balanced diet also help a lot in dealing with the painful situation and back ache.
Orthoxil Plus capsules: These are herbal pills and you can use these supplements to reduce the back pain problems. It consists of pure herbs that are effective and safe to work. It doesn't bring any side effect to user's body. You can see miraculous result and overall health improvement after regular consumption of these pills for 3 to 4 months.
Orthoxil Plus oil: You can use this oil to massage on the affected area. This is also herbal oil and consists of effective and beneficial herbs that promote healthy and strong bones. You can use it to get rid of back pain.
Read about at http://www.naturogain.com/
Contact
Morris Harrison
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse