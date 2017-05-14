 
Mother's Day Fashion Show New York

The Set NYC presents: Mother's Day Fashion Show An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
 
 
mother_tyeakia
mother_tyeakia
NEW YORK - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:    Mother's Day Fashion Show     An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.  Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy.  An art show / exhibition by New York City's finest artists.  A fashion show by artists, fashion designer, & mother Tyeakia Miles.  An afternoon of Chelsea Manhattan art gallery, fashion show by Tyeakia Miles, networking, cocktails, appetizers, raffle prizes, enjoying a Sunday afternoon, and helping make the world a better place.  Fine Art exhibition:  4pm-6pm.  Fashion show begins 6pm EST.  And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14

Exhibiting Fashion Designers & Artists:

Troy Blackman
Tyeakia Miles Fashion Show
Yobany Casas
Kelsey Pagan
Bill Schoenberg
Ella Sanandaji
Julia Gagliardi
Tina Albano
Emily Lewis
Michela Martello

6:00 pm Fashion show by:

Tyeakia Miles

Sunday,  May  14  2017    4pm - 7:00pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Fashion show presentation:  6:00pm

www.thesetnyc.com

www.instagram.com/setnyc

pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
Source:
Email:***@thesetnyc.com Email Verified
The Set NYC PRs
