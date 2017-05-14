News By Tag
Mother's Day Fashion Show New York
The Set NYC presents: Mother's Day Fashion Show An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
Exhibiting Fashion Designers & Artists:
Troy Blackman
Tyeakia Miles Fashion Show
Yobany Casas
Kelsey Pagan
Bill Schoenberg
Ella Sanandaji
Julia Gagliardi
Tina Albano
Emily Lewis
Michela Martello
6:00 pm Fashion show by:
Tyeakia Miles
Sunday, May 14 2017 4pm - 7:00pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Fashion show presentation:
www.thesetnyc.com
www.instagram.com/
Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
End
