Mother's Day Fashion Show New York

-- The Set NYC presents: Mother's Day Fashion Show An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. An art show / exhibition by New York City's finest artists. A fashion show by artists, fashion designer, & mother Tyeakia Miles. An afternoon of Chelsea Manhattan art gallery, fashion show by Tyeakia Miles, networking, cocktails, appetizers, raffle prizes, enjoying a Sunday afternoon, and helping make the world a better place. Fine Art exhibition: 4pm-6pm. Fashion show begins 6pm EST. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14Exhibiting Fashion Designers & Artists:Troy BlackmanTyeakia Miles Fashion ShowYobany CasasKelsey PaganBill SchoenbergElla SanandajiJulia GagliardiTina AlbanoEmily LewisMichela Martello6:00 pm Fashion show by:Tyeakia MilesSunday, May 14 2017 4pm - 7:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanFashion show presentation:6:00pmwww.thesetnyc.comwww.instagram.com/setnyc