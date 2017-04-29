 
News By Tag
* Global Cartilage Repair
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


Technological Advancements Driving the Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market

"Various advancements in the technology have opened up numerous areas of opportunity for the growth of Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market", says RNCOS.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Global Cartilage Repair

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Various products based on novel approaches to cartilage repair, including cell, tissue, or matrix-based techniques, have shown great promise. Previously, the only solution of cartilage repair was to cut away damaged tissue, in the hope that it would regrow. However, the new Ultra-Fast-Fix Meniscal Repair device, developed by Smith & Nephew, allows cartilage to be stitched back into place, enabling it to heal almost perfectly so patients are able to go home on the day of their operation.  Also, there has been a paradigm shift in applying MSCs for tissue regeneration from the use of stem cells for transplantation to the use of stem cell-derived matrix and secretome components as therapeutic tools and agents for cartilage regeneration.

Moreover, a new cartilage repair allograft, ProChondrix Cartilage Restoration Matrix, launched by AlloSource was another major innovation of the industry. This next generation of cartilage therapy provides live functional cells and other biological components necessary for repair and regeneration of damaged cartilage tissues. Some other technological advancement includes FDA approval of Vericel's treatment for knee cartilage repair that involves harvesting a patient's own cells; the autologous cartilage transplant CaReS-Cartilage Repair System offered by ARS ARTHRO AG, a 3D mechanically stable transplant based on patient specific autologous cartilage cells and a unique patent pending collagen matrix.

According to the new report of RNCOS "Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market, by Treatment Modalities (Cell-Based Approach, Non-Cell-Based Approach), by Procedure Type, by Application Outlook 2022", there are various cartilage repair products advancing towards market. These products are aimed at identifying, repairing and regenerating musculoskeletal tissues, stimulating the growth of cartilage and improving patient outcomes. The advantages offered, and the simplicity in use of many of these pipeline products is expected to increase their uptake. However, designing and manufacturing of implant components that offer wider treatment options, remained the major focus of the industry.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM904.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Cartilage Repair
Industry:Biotech
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share