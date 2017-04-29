News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Technological Advancements Driving the Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market
"Various advancements in the technology have opened up numerous areas of opportunity for the growth of Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market", says RNCOS.
Moreover, a new cartilage repair allograft, ProChondrix Cartilage Restoration Matrix, launched by AlloSource was another major innovation of the industry. This next generation of cartilage therapy provides live functional cells and other biological components necessary for repair and regeneration of damaged cartilage tissues. Some other technological advancement includes FDA approval of Vericel's treatment for knee cartilage repair that involves harvesting a patient's own cells; the autologous cartilage transplant CaReS-Cartilage Repair System offered by ARS ARTHRO AG, a 3D mechanically stable transplant based on patient specific autologous cartilage cells and a unique patent pending collagen matrix.
According to the new report of RNCOS "Global Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Market, by Treatment Modalities (Cell-Based Approach, Non-Cell-Based Approach), by Procedure Type, by Application Outlook 2022", there are various cartilage repair products advancing towards market. These products are aimed at identifying, repairing and regenerating musculoskeletal tissues, stimulating the growth of cartilage and improving patient outcomes. The advantages offered, and the simplicity in use of many of these pipeline products is expected to increase their uptake. However, designing and manufacturing of implant components that offer wider treatment options, remained the major focus of the industry.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse