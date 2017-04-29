News By Tag
KRAVIS CENTER to Sizzle in June with Trevor Noah, The Gipsy Kings & Diana Ross
To Present Three Summer Sizzling Performances
· Trevor Noah – June 3
· The Gipsy Kings – June 11
· Diana Ross – June 24
(West Palm Beach, FL – May 4, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts continues its star-packed 25th anniversary season with three summer sizzling, soul-stirring, headline-grabbing super shows next month:
JUNE
June 3 at 8 pm (Saturday)
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. This year The Daily Show has been nominated for a Writers Guild Award (Comedy/Variety Series). Noah joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2014 as a contributor. He debuted his ninth new comedy special Afraid of the Dark last February on Netflix. The special was shot before a packed house in New York City at the Beacon Theatre. Last year, Noah debuted his one-hour stand-up special, Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation, on Comedy Central. Noah was the subject of David Paul Meyer's award-winning documentary film You Laugh But It's True, which tells the story of his remarkable career in post-apartheid South Africa. His Showtime comedy special, Trevor Noah: African American, premiered in 2013. He was nominated for "Personality of the Year" at the 2014 and 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards and won the award in 2015. Trevor's success has also spanned to sold out shows over five continents.
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $39.50 (LIMITED SEATING)
June 11 at 8 pm (Sunday)
The Gipsy Kings featuring
Nicolas Reyes & Tonino Baliardo
Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop to the tune of 20 million albums sold, the Grammy Award-winning hit-makers behind "Bamboléo" continue to celebrate in their very own, blistering tradition. Uniting the family Reyes and the family Baliardo, The Gipsy Kings continue a tradition that has drawn famous fans such as Picasso, Cocteau, Dali and Chaplin. From playing on the streets of Cannes and the hedonistic heights of St. Tropez, breaking world music barriers as one of the rare groups to climb the US and World music charts. Now bringing the party back to the United States, The Gipsy Kings will raise the roof with dance-ready furor, returning to their groundbreaking eponymous album and the nomadic spirit that has led them to their latest, Savor Flamenco – giving audiences the "deep shout at the heart of our community."
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $29
June 24 at 8 pm (Saturday)
Diana Ross
In the Name of Love Tour
With Special Guest Rhonda Ross
Beginning in the 60s as lead singer of the world-renowned group, The Supremes, Diana Ross achieved the unprecedented feat of 12 #1 singles in the U.S. becoming the most successful American group in history. She then went on to achieve six #1 singles as a solo artist. In the U.S. alone, Diana has tallied 31 Top Ten singles and 14 Top Ten Albums, selling over 100 million units around the globe, to date. When Endless Love hit #1 in 1981, Diana became the first female artist in music history to place six singles at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other chart-topping hits include Stop! In The Name of Love, You Can't Hurry Love, You Keep Me Hangin' On, Ain't No Mountain High Enough and many more. As lead singer of The Supremes, Diana helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paved way for contemporary music. Her love of life, never-ending wonder, the appreciation of goals and achievements and sheer human spirit define the artist that is Diana Ross and continue to make her one of the most identifiable, unique, beloved and influential singers of successive pop generations. Singer-songwriter Rhonda Ross is an international Social-Artist, who explores the social environment around her and her relationship to it - questioning constructions of race, gender, sexuality and spirituality through her lyrics.
Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall
Tickets start at $49
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
For Additional Photos:
To download accompanying images or video, go to the Kravis Center's online pressroom at http://pressroom.kravis.org.
Media Contact for Interviews:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
