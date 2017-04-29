Niche Applications Catalysing the Global White Cement Market Growth

News By Tag
In recent years, the global demand for white cement has witnessed a surge as a result of a proliferation in building and construction activities across the globe. Some of the other factors such as rising population, increasing disposable incomes, urbanisation and industrialisation rates, technological advancements, a growing demand for housing from emerging markets are further broadening the growth aspects of the global white cement market. Estimates by IMARC Group state that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2017-2022, reaching a volume of nearly 24 Million Tons by 2022.
The report covers some of the niche applications of white cement. The white colour of the cement plays a significant role in the production of architectural beauty, interior and exterior decorations such as paints, pavers, terrazzo tiles, pre-fabricated products like tile adhesives, artificial walls, etc. White cement is used to provide eye-catching colour shades to concretes and mortars which is not possible in the case of ordinary grey cement. As white cement based plasters are durable and require lesser maintenance than painted surfaces, they are also used to cover facades and swimming pools. Furthermore, their uniformity along with chemical purity are very beneficial in some complex formulations of construction materials while their capability to be moulded in any shape makes them apt for sculptures, monuments and restoration of archaeological sites.
Geographically, China dominates the global white cement market accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total global production. Other major regions covered in the report include Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia (excluding China), Latin America and North America. The report also analyses the competitive landscape of this market with some of the key players being Cisma Cimento, Ras Al-Khaimah Co, JK Cement, Federal White Cement, Cemex, Cementir Holding, Cementos Portland Valderrivas SOTACIB, Birla White (UltraTech) and Saveh White Cement Co.
This report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a white cement manufacturing plant. The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the white cement market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the white cement market in any manner.
