USBRestore.com offers Mobile Phone Restore Software to recover deleted data from cell phone
Mobile Phone Restore Software recovers deleted digital pictures, images, videos, official documents and other multimedia files from cell phone storage media.
Data recovery software for mobile phone uses advanced disk scanning technique to search and recover lost data files from all type of cell phone storage media. Software supports recovery of deleted files from various types of mobile phone brands like Sony, Samsung, Blackberry, Nokia, Motorola, LG, HTC and other popular cell phone manufactures. Software supports long size file recovery and save them at specified location on your computer system.
Software Features:
1. Mobile phone data restoration application recovers deleted pictures, videos, audio and other type of files which are saved in different file extensions.
2. Software uses different searches recovery modes including basic search, deep search, photo search, video search and signature search to recover lost data.
3. Software provides facility to save recovered data at user specified location on PC.
4. Mobile phone data recovery utility supports recovery of lost data from corrupted, virus infected and logically damaged cell phone storage media.
5. Software is easy to use and does not require any expert guidance to operate it.
For more information:
Visit: www.usbrestore.com
Email: support@usbrestore.com
Contact
USBRestore.com
***@usbrestore.com
