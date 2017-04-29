News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PIMOSH at Summer Jobs for Youth Fair Saturday 10am Wexler Grant New Haven
People Involved in Motivating Our Students Higher runs Summer Intensive Arts Education Technology Institute this summer in New Haven. High School Juniors and Seniors, college students and certified instructors encouraged to apply for summer jobs.
(1): 2017 Summer Tutorial & Enrichment Proram (STEP): This program is for students who present with a "C" or lower in core academics, in danger of failing a class, or being retained in a grade. Students who are identified as mandatory summer school are encouraged to apply.
Tutor/Mentors are high achieving high school students (11th, 12th grade), college students, or certified instructors. More information on tutor/mentor opportunities:
(2) 2017 Summer Intensive Arts Education & Technology Institute (SIAETI): This program is for extremely talented kids, and the young adults who get paid to do what you love (arts). Disciplines include (1) acting/drama;
Youth workers chosen to work with Intensive Arts Education Institute are artsy themselves. If you have telented teens and young adults, it's time to help them see their gift make room for them. They too will benefit from every opportunity young students have. For more information on Summer Intensive Arts Education: http://www.pimosh.net
There is also opportunity for summer Internships and Community Service. Patrina Reddick, MSW, will be conducting on-the-spot interviews. If you would like a specific slot, please contact Ms. Patrina directly at: 203-61-STUDY (78839) or pimoshtutoring@
PIMOSH 2017 Summer Intensive Arts Education & Technology Institute (SIAETI) July 5 - August 5, 2017 | 8:30am-3:30pm | New Haven, CT | USA | 203.61.STUDY (78839) | pimoshtutoring@
Media Contact
Patrina Reddick,MSW
203-617-8839
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse