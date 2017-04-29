 
PIMOSH at Summer Jobs for Youth Fair Saturday 10am Wexler Grant New Haven

People Involved in Motivating Our Students Higher runs Summer Intensive Arts Education Technology Institute this summer in New Haven. High School Juniors and Seniors, college students and certified instructors encouraged to apply for summer jobs.
 
 
PIMOSH 2017 Summer Intensive Arts Education and Technology Institute
PIMOSH 2017 Summer Intensive Arts Education and Technology Institute
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- People Invovled in Motivating Our Students Higher (PIMOSH) is accepting summer job applications this Saturday, May 6, 2017 10am at Wexler Grant School, 55 Foote Street, New Haven 06511.  The following programs are looking for consistent, motivated and reliable help in 2 summer programs with many moving parts:

(1):  2017 Summer Tutorial & Enrichment Proram (STEP):  This program is for students who present with a "C" or lower in core academics, in danger of failing a class, or being retained in a grade.  Students who are identified as mandatory summer school are encouraged to apply.

Tutor/Mentors are high achieving high school students (11th, 12th grade), college students, or certified instructors. More information on tutor/mentor opportunities: http:/www.pimosh.net/be-a-tutor.

(2)  2017 Summer Intensive Arts Education & Technology Institute (SIAETI):  This program is for extremely talented kids, and the young adults who get paid to do what you love (arts).  Disciplines include (1) acting/drama; (2) creative writing; (3) dance/choreography; (4) graphic design/photography/visual arts; (5) Instrumentation; (6) Singing/Vocals; and (7) Technology.

Youth workers chosen to work with Intensive Arts Education Institute are artsy themselves.  If you have telented teens and young adults, it's time to help them see their gift make room for them.  They too will benefit from every opportunity young students have.  For more information on Summer Intensive Arts Education: http://www.pimosh.net

There is also opportunity for summer Internships and Community Service.  Patrina Reddick, MSW, will be conducting on-the-spot interviews.  If you would like a specific slot, please contact Ms. Patrina directly at: 203-61-STUDY (78839) or pimoshtutoring@aol.com.

PIMOSH 2017 Summer Intensive Arts Education & Technology Institute (SIAETI) July 5 - August 5, 2017 | 8:30am-3:30pm | New Haven, CT | USA | 203.61.STUDY (78839) | pimoshtutoring@aol.com |  http://www.pimosh.net

Media Contact
Patrina Reddick,MSW
203-617-8839
***@aol.com
End
Source:PIMOSH Network
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
