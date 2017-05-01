News By Tag
Thornhill Toastmasters Celebrates 25 Fabulous Years!
District 86 Toastmasters club, Thornhill Toastmasters charted on Dec 1, 1991 marks anniversary with special event
The club extends an invitation to join them Saturday May 13th, 7 p.m., at Mayfair Parkway Club - 50 Steelcase Road East, Markham, Ontario.
"This may be a Silver Anniversary but it is a Golden opportunity to mingle with great people." Toastmaster Grant Bouchard
Toastmasters clubs provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.
For more information on club or event visit: http://www.thornhilltoastmasters.com/
About Toastmasters District 86
District 86 is one of 102 districts, representing the heartland of Ontario comprising of over 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit: http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide, non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Dennis Bartel
Public Relations Manager District 86
***@toastmasters86.org
