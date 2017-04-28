Laura's House 'Brighter Futures' Event Raises Funds, For Its Mission to End DomesticViolence

Spread the Word

-- It was an afternoon filled with inspiration, featuring a resilient domestic violence survivor, a spunky13-year-old advocate, a generous mother-daughter service group and a dedicated director of the legal team serving more than 1,000 individuals in need every year when Laura's House hosted the Brighter Futures luncheon at the Balboa Bay Resort.More than 200 guests attended the second annual event on April 28, raising $90,000 to benefit the organization's mission of ending the cycle of domestic violence. Each luncheon table featured personalized décor inspired by the theme of providing brighter futures for Laura's House families affected by domestic violence, and each was hosted by a community leader or local designer.Honorary Chair Anne MacPherson, a Laura's House board member and well-known community philanthropist, led a group of enthusiastic table hosts including, Patty Bucklen, Laura Feld, Integrity Housing Partners, Laura Khouri, Pat McAuley & Linda Kearns, Neudesic Pacific Hospitality Group, Casey Wolin and featured wonderful designers and sponsors such as Barclay Butera, Couture Flowers, Pottery Barn, Bold Girlz, Babes with Coffee, Kendra Scott and more."This was only our second Brighter Futures Luncheon and I was thrilled to see the dedicated community support," said Margaret Bayston, Laura's House CEO and executive director. "These events are very special as they give us the opportunity to celebrate the work we are able to do because we have the unwavering support of our community advocates. Our Brighter Futures luncheon is particularly gratifying because it gives us the chance to introduce new friends to our cause and the opportunities we have for them to join us."During the program, Laura's House Legal Director Adam Dodge highlighted the critical community work of the nonprofit and the importance of the support, programs and education provided to victims of all ages. Dodge oversees the legal department which helps women, men and children in need of domestic violence restraining order protection, advocacy and related services. Dodge's team works from the Laura's House office in Garden Grove. Following Adam was a powerful testimonial of survival from a powerful speaker and advocate. Sharing intimate details of her struggle enduring abuse from her husband while 5-months pregnant, she found the strength to finally end the cycle and walk away. Leslie has rebuilt a life free of violence and now is embarking in being an active advocate and creating awareness about the resources available to survivors.Honoring individuals and organizations that have made extraordinary efforts to advocate and support brighter futures for families served by Laura's House, Brighter Futures awards were presented to:The National Charity League, dedicated to improving local communities through hands-on volunteerism. For many years, mothers and daughters have generously supported Laura's House by donating countless hours in support of the nonprofit's cause. Rene Tuzee, CEO and Executive Director, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.Anika Ortiz, 13-year-old entrepreneur and advocate, who tragically lost her older sister to domestic violence. In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, Ortiz is a passionate guest speaker at local schools and community groups, advocating on topics ranging from domestic violence awareness to prevention of bullying.The event also included an opportunity drawing with gifts from Nutrivenience, Apriori Beauty, the Viceroy L'Hermitage Beverly Hills, Bold Girlz, Tiffany & Co., OrangeTwist, South Coast Plaza, Oak Grill/Aqua Lounge, Grit Cycle, James Kanan Designs, P.J. Salvage, Dr. Jill Murray, Voitenko Wellness, Skinnygirl, Babes with Coffee, Pacific Symphony, Madison Salon, Kendra Scott, Balboa Bay Resort, Angels of Anaheim, David Yurman, Gorjana, India Hicks, Pelican Hill, Terranea Resort, Zov's, a Pool themed Flamingo Basket and Margarita Basket. In addition, each luncheon guest was gifted with a favor from David Yurman and a $5 coupon from See Jane Go. Event sponsors included: Patty Bucklen, Laura Feld, Laura Khouri, Anne MacPherson, Integrity Housing Partners, Pat McAuley and Linda Kearns, Neudesic, Pacific Hospitality Group and several table hostesses. Sponsor tables were decorated by wonderful local designers and Laura's House partners such as Anika's Pink Closet, Barclay Butera, Couture Flowers, Bold Girlz, Babes with Coffee, Kendra Scott.Throughout the year, Laura's House raises awareness and educates the community about domestic violence via a host of initiatives, including the Annual HOPE Golf Tournament on June 5 and the Annual Laura's House Gala on Sept. 16. To learn more about Laura's House community impact and for upcoming events, visit: www.laurashouse.org/events.About Laura's HouseThe mission of Laura's House is to change the social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space to empower individuals and families affected by abuse.Over the past 23 years, Laura's House has provided shelter with support services to more than 4,888 abused adults and their children and non-residential direct services including 24-hour crisis intervention