Roofing Detroit MI Prime Direct Now
Do you look at your roof very often? If you're like most people, you run in and out of the house, rarely glancing up at the roofline once in a while as you back out of your driveway.
Inspecting your roof on a regular basis and making small fixes as needed will prevent major repairs down the road. There's another benefit, too. Keeping your roof in good condition will also be a big plus if you decide to sell your home.
So, what should you be looking for when inspecting your roof? The National Roofing Contractors Association recommends you do a roof inspection twice a year, usually Spring and Fall. Begin inside your house. Grab a flashlight and head to the attic.
Look for these four things:
1) Sagging roof deck
2) Signs of water damage or leaking
3) Dark spots and trails
4) Outside light apparent through the roof.
When examining the exterior of the roof, look for things like damaged flashing, missing shingles, curling, blistering, buckling, rotting, and algae growth
For roofing Detroit MI Prime Direct Now
If you have a roof with wooden shakes, you should also watch out for damage from termites, carpenter ants and/or other wood-boring pests.
If your roof has water damage, don't automatically assume you need to start all over with a brand new roof. If your roof was properly installed and is less than fifteen to twenty years old, it can often be repaired rather than replaced.
Contact a licensed roofing contractor -- or three -- to find out what they think needs to be done and to get an estimate.
When searching for some to repair roofing Detroit MI Prime Direct Now is the first call to make.
