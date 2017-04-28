 
News By Tag
* roofing detroit MI
* Prime Direct Now
* roofing ann arbor MI
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Detroit
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Roofing Detroit MI Prime Direct Now

 
 
Roofing Detroit MI Prime Direct Now
Roofing Detroit MI Prime Direct Now
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
roofing detroit MI
Prime Direct Now
roofing ann arbor MI

Industry:
Services

Location:
Detroit - Michigan - US

DETROIT - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Roofing Detroit MI Prime Direct Now

Do you look at your roof very often?  If you're like most people, you run in and out of the house, rarely glancing up at the roofline once in a while as you back out of your driveway.

Inspecting your roof on a regular basis and making small fixes as needed will prevent major repairs down the road.  There's another benefit, too.  Keeping your roof in good condition will also be a big plus if you decide to sell your home.

So, what should you be looking for when inspecting your roof? The National Roofing Contractors Association recommends you do a roof inspection twice a year, usually Spring and Fall. Begin inside your house.  Grab a flashlight and head to the attic.

Look for these four things:

1)      Sagging roof deck

2)      Signs of water damage or leaking

3)       Dark spots and trails

4)       Outside light apparent through the roof.

When examining the exterior of the roof, look for things like damaged flashing, missing shingles, curling, blistering, buckling, rotting, and algae growth

For roofing Detroit MI Prime Direct Now (http://www.primedirectnow.com/) recommends performing these tasks when checking out the exterior of the roof. Visually inspect your roof for cracked, torn, bald or missing shingles. Scan the roof for loose material or wear around chimneys, vents, pipes or other penetrations. Watch out for an excessive amount of shingle granules in the gutters.  This is a sign of advanced wear. Check for signs of moisture, rot or mold. Note that wet spots may not be directly under your faulty shingle; water can travel down to its lowest spot before it drips. Mold, fungi and bacteria can grow quickly, within 24 to 48 hours of a water-related problem. Examine the drainage, and make sure gutters and downspouts are securely attached. Also ensure all drains are open and allow water to exit, and all gutters and downspouts are free of debris. Check that all bath, kitchen and dryer vents go entirely outside of your home, not just into the attic space.

If you have a roof with wooden shakes, you should also watch out for damage from termites, carpenter ants and/or other wood-boring pests.

If your roof has water damage, don't automatically assume you need to start all over with a brand new roof.  If your roof was properly installed and is less than fifteen to twenty years old, it can often be repaired rather than replaced.

Contact a licensed roofing contractor -- or three -- to find out what they think needs to be done and to get an estimate.

When searching for some to repair roofing Detroit MI Prime Direct Now is the first call to make.  http://www.primedirectnow.com

https://youtu.be/za9EocaLvaQ

End
Source:Prime Direct Now
Email:***@totalfrontpage.com Email Verified
Tags:roofing detroit MI, Prime Direct Now, roofing ann arbor MI
Industry:Services
Location:Detroit - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Total Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share