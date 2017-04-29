MUSIC FOR THE MIND Concert Series to Present Faith's Place Center for Education in Concert

Young piano students at Faith’s Place Center for Education

-- Kretzer Piano Music Foundation'sMUSIC FOR THE MIND Concert Series to PresentFaith's Place Center for Education in ConcertIn the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlaceTuesday, May 16, at 7 pm(West Palm Beach, FL – May 3, 2017) The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation's popular MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert series will return this month with Faith's Place Center for Education in concert on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 pm, in the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.Located in Pleasant City (West Palm Beach,) Faith's Place is an after-school arts enrichment program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade, and number just under a hundred children.With classes in piano, violin, music theory, brass and woodwind, steel drums, dance, musical theater, choir and drum line (all taught by certified music teachers and artists in residence) these youngsters blossom into performers who will astound you.Faith's Place provides rich exposure to the arts for students, enabling them to experience different cultures through music. With a motto of "Preparing Young Minds for the Future," these students are sure to grab any listener's attention with an eclectic approach to express music in a variety of ways with smooth calypso sounds and rhythmic patterns that'll have the audience clapping their hands and tapping their feet.100% of the money raised at this concert will go toward purchasing brass and woodwind instruments for the band. For information on Faith's Place, please visit: www.FaithsPlaceCenter.org.This concert will feature piano, violin, brass & woodwind, dance, steel drums and drum line.Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They may be purchased at the door or by calling 866.449.2489.About MUSIC FOR THE MIND:Held on the third Tuesday of every month in the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlace, MUSIC FOR THE MIND concerts feature musical groups from Palm Beach County. Beginning in 2002, MUSIC FOR THE MIND has provided 11,000 young musicians with an opportunity to perform, while generating more than $630,000 to help promote music in our schools and community. For more information, please visit www.kretzerpiano.com/kpmf.About the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation:KPMF is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the gift of music to children and seniors. "We are passionate about music being a part of every child's life and the Foundation provides performance opportunities so young artists can share their talents with others," says founder Kathi Kretzer.In addition to awarding scholarships for music lessons and donating pianos to disadvantaged children and local children's charities, KPMF's popular programs include:+ The Kretzer Kids, gifted young people who perform over 50 concerts every year in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and children's hospitals.+ The Keyboards for Kids group piano classes are held weekly for 60 inner-city school children at the Center for Creative Education in Pleasant City.+ The headline-grabbing Keys to the Cities campaign that placed 18 whimsically painted pianos in public spots from Jupiter to Delray Beach (and winner of the 2014 Bernays Award for Best Special Event from the Gold Coast PR Council).+ The PHYSICIANS TALENT SHOWCASE concerts held for five years featured a group of talented medical doctors and raised funds for local children's charities and music education.For more information about KPMF, please visit www.kretzerpiano.com/KPMF.Available for Interview:Kathi KretzerKretzer Piano561.748.0036kkretzer@kretzerpiano.com