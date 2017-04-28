News By Tag
* Law
* Colorado
* Legal
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bold Legal LLC Completes Founder's Roster with Adria M. Dillon
Dillon specializes in corporate and securities law and has extensive experience working with companies and investors in a broad range of corporate transactions. Prior to joining Bold, Dillon was a senior corporate paralegal at Kendall, Koenig & Oelsner PC for 10 years. Throughout her career, Dillon has demonstrated a commitment to leadership, impressive analytical skills and reliable independent judgment. Clients often express appreciation for her expert guidance through complex deal closings. Dillon earned a B.A. in Political Science from Colorado State University.
"From the beginning, Bold Legal was based on gathering a team of talented professionals with a shared vision for creating an innovative transactional law firm that provided exceptional service to our clients and a work environment based on our core values," said David Kendall, Founder, Attorney and CEO. "Our plan called for a team of founders that would include attorneys with experience in sophisticated transactional legal matters, a strong COO to support the efficient function of the firm's operations and a paralegal with extensive deal experience, all of whom were bold and committed to performing their respective roles with integrity, mutual respect and accountability. Adria perfectly completed our founding team."
For more information on Bold Legal's team, please see http://bold.legal/
About Bold Legal
Bold Legal is a boutique transactional and business law firm boldly committed to providing clients with sophisticated legal services, business acumen and practical efficiency while maintaining a firm culture and work environment steadfastly honoring certain unassailable core values: integrity, mutual respect, accountability and boldness. With offices in Denver and Boulder serving clients both statewide and nationally, Bold provides counsel on a variety of matters including mergers and acquisitions, securities, venture capital, private equity, credit finance, start-up formations, legal entity governance, employment, equity incentive plans and commercial contracts. Bold Legal provides innovative and intelligent solutions to legal and business issues and challenges the norms and conventions of traditional legal practice. For more information, please see the firm's website at www.bold.legal.
####
Press contact:
Barbara Kline
Crazy Good Marketing
bkline@crazygoodmarketing.net
(o) 720-325-2517, 602 (m) 505-720-6593
Contact
Barbara Kline
Crazy Good Marketing
***@crazygoodmarketing.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse