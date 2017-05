Canada's top mortgage brokers revealed in annual report

75 professionals have been included in a definitive ranking of Canada's best mortgage brokers.

--magazine has just released its annual Top 75 Brokers list, featuring the nation's leading mortgage brokers.Top 75 Brokers report is a definitive ranking of Canada's best brokers and on its 11year,recognizes yet another set of brokers who have proven themselves to be tireless workers with their impressive deal breakdowns; innovative leaders and the best in the business when it comes to navigating the mortgage landscape."This year's list includes a diverse set of professionals both from large and small markets," said Kimberly Banks,journalist. "Whether they operate independently or work within networks, these brokers have a wide range of experience and have proven themselves to be the best of the best in the industry."To learn more about this year's top brokers, see issue 12.04 of, out now or view the list online at http://www.whichmortgage.ca/ leading-mortgage- professional... ###, published by Key Media International, is Canada's leading independent magazine for mortgage brokers and professionals. With over 10,000 copies being distributed every month, it provides the latest news, developments and changes that affect the industry along with dedicated sales and marketing features that enable Canadian mortgage brokers to further develop their businesses.