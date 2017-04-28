 
News By Tag
* Business
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928


Canada's top mortgage brokers revealed in annual report

75 professionals have been included in a definitive ranking of Canada's best mortgage brokers.
 
TORONTO - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Canadian Mortgage Professional magazine has just released its annual Top 75 Brokers list, featuring the nation's leading mortgage brokers.

Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) Top 75 Brokers report is a definitive ranking of Canada's best brokers and on its 11th year, CMP recognizes yet another set of brokers who have proven themselves to be tireless workers with their impressive deal breakdowns; innovative leaders and the best in the business when it comes to navigating the mortgage landscape.

"This year's list includes a diverse set of professionals both from large and small markets," said Kimberly Banks, CMP journalist. "Whether they operate independently or work within networks, these brokers have a wide range of experience and have proven themselves to be the best of the best in the industry."

To learn more about this year's top brokers, see issue 12.04 of Canadian Mortgage Professional, out now or view the list online at http://www.whichmortgage.ca/leading-mortgage-professional...

###

Canadian Mortgage Professional, published by Key Media International, is Canada's leading independent magazine for mortgage brokers and professionals. With over 10,000 copies being distributed every month, it provides the latest news, developments and changes that affect the industry along with dedicated sales and marketing features that enable Canadian mortgage brokers to further develop their businesses.

Contact
Katrina Ricarte
***@keymedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com
Tags:Business, Awards
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Key Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share