Letter Carriers prepare to carry more than 100,000 pounds of food for Ventura County's hun

 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT:          On Saturday, May 13, Ventura County letter carriers will be caravanning more than just incoming and outgoing mail and community members won't have to venture far from their doorsteps to help solve hunger. The day will mark the 25th annual National Association of Letter Carriers' "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive –the largest single-day food drive—when thousands of letter carriers across the country will collect residences' food donations for their local food banks.

         Ventura County residents are asked to leave non-perishable, protein-rich foods in a bag next to their mailboxes for letter carriers to pick up while on their daily route. The donations will then be collected from participating post offices and taken to FOOD Share's distribution site in Oxnard.  Canned tuna, chicken, meats, fruits, and vegetables as well as spaghetti, rice, dry beans, macaroni and cheese, and peanut butter are all nutritious food sought by the regional food bank.

WHEN:          Saturday May 13th, 9am – 6pm (Hours of collection are the same as normal residential postal routes)

WHERE:          Participating Post Offices Include:

·         Thousand Oaks Main Post Office, 3435 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks

·         East Ventura Post Office, 41 S. Wake Forrest Dr., Ventura

·         Ventura Main Post Office, 675 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura

·         Oxnard Main Post Office, 1961 N. "C" St., Oxnard

·         Port Hueneme Post Office, 560 E. Pleasant Valley Road, Port Hueneme

·         Fillmore Post Office, 333 Central Ave., Fillmore

WHO:          The National Association of Letter Carriers benefitting FOOD Share of Ventura County.

Source:FOOD Share of Ventura County
