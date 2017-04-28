News By Tag
Letter Carriers prepare to carry more than 100,000 pounds of food for Ventura County's hun
Ventura County residents are asked to leave non-perishable, protein-rich foods in a bag next to their mailboxes for letter carriers to pick up while on their daily route. The donations will then be collected from participating post offices and taken to FOOD Share's distribution site in Oxnard. Canned tuna, chicken, meats, fruits, and vegetables as well as spaghetti, rice, dry beans, macaroni and cheese, and peanut butter are all nutritious food sought by the regional food bank.
WHEN: Saturday May 13th, 9am – 6pm (Hours of collection are the same as normal residential postal routes)
WHERE: Participating Post Offices Include:
· Thousand Oaks Main Post Office, 3435 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
· East Ventura Post Office, 41 S. Wake Forrest Dr., Ventura
· Ventura Main Post Office, 675 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
· Oxnard Main Post Office, 1961 N. "C" St., Oxnard
· Port Hueneme Post Office, 560 E. Pleasant Valley Road, Port Hueneme
· Fillmore Post Office, 333 Central Ave., Fillmore
WHO: The National Association of Letter Carriers benefitting FOOD Share of Ventura County.
