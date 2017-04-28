 
News By Tag
* Software
* Golf
* Irrigation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tucson
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928

Rain Bird Golf's Central Control Software Version 8 Further Simplifies Irrigation Management

 
 
v8 MI-System-Group resz
v8 MI-System-Group resz
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Software
Golf
Irrigation

Industry:
Computers

Location:
Tucson - Arizona - US

TUCSON, Ariz. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Golf course superintendents can now enjoy improved mapping capabilities and an enhanced user interface with Rain Bird's new Central Control software version 8. The latest software includes new features that give superintendents greater control over their irrigation systems and includes most previously optional add-ons at no additional cost. The software is available for Rain Bird's entire Cirrus™ central control product line, including Cirrus, Nimbus™ II, Stratus™ II and Stratus™ LT.  To ensure the best possible remote user experience, Rain Bird has also updated its popular Mobile Interface (MI) product to Version 4.5. Both that interface and the new Central Control software now operate on the Windows™ 10 platform.

"Our simplified map creation and navigation significantly improves the user experience," said Scott Rottler, senior product manager for Rain Bird's Golf Division. "The ability to visualize and manage irrigation directly from the new map interface gives the user complete control, from creating programs and adding schedules to implementing temporary adjustments or manually operating the system."

Rain Bird Golf's latest Central Control software builds upon the company's Timeless Compatibility™ commitment. Every Rain Bird golf irrigation product is engineered with timeless compatibility in mind, meaning your central control will work with any previously installed Rain Bird Golf products, as well as future Rain Bird Golf technologies.

To learn more about Rain Bird Golf's new central control software or how to update your existing system, contact a local Rain Bird distributor or Rain Bird's GSP team at (866) GSP-XPRT or gsp@rainbird.com.

ABOUT RAIN BIRD GOLF:

Rain Bird Corporation – Golf Division provides complete irrigation solutions to golf courses across the globe. The company has one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leading-edge products including pump stations, rotors, field controllers, map-based and mobile central control systems, decoders, swing joints, filtration systems, valves and irrigation accessories.  Central controls and pump stations are serviced and supported by a comprehensive Global Service Plan (GSP). Rain Bird products and services are sold worldwide through an extensive distribution network. For more information, please contact 1-800-RAINBIRD or visit www.rainbird.com/golf.

Contact
Rain Bird
Leslie Lenhart
***@rainbird.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rainbird.com Email Verified
Tags:Software, Golf, Irrigation
Industry:Computers
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rain Bird Corporation PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share