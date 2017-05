Award Winning Poet and Author Thylias Moss Promotes Her Romance Novel – New Kiss Horizon

New Kiss Horizon

-- Award Winning Poet and Author Thylias Moss Promotes Her Romance Novel – New Kiss HorizonAward-winning poet and author, Thylias Moss is pleased to announce the promotion of her romance novel, New Kiss Horizon.After 25 years, Thomas Robert Higginson and Vashti meet again, and Vashti must compete with the fantasy version of herself that Thomas has carried all those years. He makes good on everything he has promised Vashti who has the best intimacy, best sex of her life.Readers are calling this "A must read for anyone who has ever been in love….This book sizzles.."New Kiss Horizon is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.Book Details:New Kiss HorizonBy Thylias MossPublished: November 2016ISBN: 978-1540584496ASIN: B01N1K0PLCPages: 384Genre: RomanceAbout the Author:Thylias Moss is a multiracial maker, an award-winning poet, recipient of a MacArthur "Genius" grant, and was twice nominated for the National Book Critics Circle Award in poetry.For review copies, author interviews, or more information please contact:Thylias MossWebsite: https://vashtisblog.wordpress.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newkisshorizonPromo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/womens-fictionromance-new-kiss-horizon/BookLaunch: https://booklaunch.io/bookbuzz/new-kiss-horizonPR Distribution provided by BookBuzz.net - We Believe Every Book Should Buzz!! Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!! #BookBuzz