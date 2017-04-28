 
Award Winning Poet and Author Thylias Moss Promotes Her Romance Novel – New Kiss Horizon

 
 
DETROIT - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Award Winning Poet and Author Thylias Moss Promotes Her Romance Novel – New Kiss Horizon

Award-winning poet and author, Thylias Moss is pleased to announce the promotion of her romance novel, New Kiss Horizon.

After 25 years, Thomas Robert Higginson and Vashti meet again, and Vashti must compete with the fantasy version of herself that Thomas has carried all those years.  He makes good on everything he has promised Vashti who has the best intimacy, best sex of her life.

Readers are calling this "A must read for anyone who has ever been in love….This book sizzles.."

New Kiss Horizon is available for purchase in both print and ebook formats.

Book Details:
New Kiss Horizon
By Thylias Moss
Published: November 2016
ISBN: 978-1540584496
ASIN: B01N1K0PLC
Pages: 384
Genre: Romance

About the Author:
Thylias Moss is a multiracial maker, an award-winning poet, recipient of a MacArthur "Genius" grant, and was twice nominated for the National Book Critics Circle Award in poetry.

For review copies, author interviews, or more information please contact:

Thylias Moss
Website: https://vashtisblog.wordpress.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newkisshorizon
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/womens-fictionromance-new-kiss-horizon/
BookLaunch: https://booklaunch.io/bookbuzz/new-kiss-horizon

