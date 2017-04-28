 
ThinOPTICS Teams Up With Prevent Blindness To Educate The Public On Eye Health

Premiere Stemless Reading Glasses Brand Partners with National Non-profit Organization to Promote Healthy Vision
 
 
PALO ALTO, Calif. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- ThinOPTICS (http://www.thinoptics.com/), the consumer-oriented eyewear brand that pioneered stemless reading glasses, is thrilled to announce their ongoing partnership with the oldest volunteer eye health organization in the country, Prevent Blindness. (http://www.preventblindness.org/)

Just in time for Healthy Vision Month, ThinOPTICS has pledged to assist Prevent Blindness in promoting their 20/20 @ 40 (http://www.preventblindness.org/2020-40) initiative, a public awareness program that encourages people in their 40's to get a baseline eye exam to help track any potentially problematic changes in the eyes as they age. The program specifically targets those 40 and above, as 40 is an age when indicators of reduced vision and/or poor eye health begin to become more prominent.

"As we age, the quality of our vision will likely decrease and for some, that can easily be corrected with eyeglasses or contacts. By getting a baseline eye exam, your eye care professional can track changes in the eye to make sure these changes are not due to a more serious problem, like glaucoma or age-related macular degeneration," said Hugh R. Parry, President and CEO of Prevent Blindness.  "We thank ThinOPTICS for their commitment to healthy vision in support of our 20/20 at 40 program and helping us in our sight-saving efforts."

In addition to raising awareness about the potential risks stemming from lack of proper eye care, ThinOPTICS is focused on enabling people in their 40's to seamlessly deal with the complications in life created by presbyopia-- a decreased elasticity of the lens due to advancing age resulting in difficulty to focus on near objects. This vision-impairing condition most often targets adults over the age of 35.  According to the National Eye Institute (https://nei.nih.gov/health/errors/presbyopia), some signs and symptoms of presbyopia include having a hard time reading small print, problems seeing objects that are close, headaches and eyestrain.

ThinOPTICS has also partnered with decorated Paralympian and acclaimed contemporary artist, Gregory Burns, to develop a custom line of ThinOPTICS inspired by his most popular artworks. A portion of the proceeds from each pair of Gregory Burns Collection ThinOPTICS sold will be donated to Prevent Blindness to further aid them in their efforts to fight blindness and save sight. These unique designs can be purchased online at www.thinoptics.com/preventblindness for $29.95.

"We know that there are a lot of fears associated with aging and loss of sight and we aim to give the public the necessary resources to alleviate those fears through this partnership with Prevent Blindness," says ThinOPTICS Co-Founder and VP of Marketing Darren Lancaster. "ThinOPTICS lenses are an amazing tool to accommodate your changing vision, but when you begin regularly reaching for your reading glasses, it probably means it's time to prioritize your eye health and make regular visits to the eye doctor a part of your annual care routine."

For more information on general eye health, please visit www.preventblindness.org, or call (800) 331-2020. For information on ThinOPTICS and its line of products, visit www.thinoptics.com.
