Howland Denounces Trumpcare Legislation

Amanda Howland rejects the passage of Republicans' "not" health care bill that hurts millions of Americans

Kitty Kurth

--"Peter Roskam chose to be Donald Trump's puppet rather than represent the people of the 6th District. Once again, he chose politics over people. Roskam and the pro Trump obstructionist agenda must be stopped. This action shows that the 6th District needs new leadership. I will fight for access for the right to affordable health care for all.Trumpcare is so disastrous for families that Republicans are ramming through a vote before the bill can be analyzed and citizens can read the text of the bill. Roskam and Trump will allow states to opt out of essential benefits coverage, including mental health, women's health, and drug treatments.As a cancer survivor and special education teacher, I am appalled by this callous vote, which not only takes away vital protections for those with pre-existing conditions, but also eliminates crucial funding for children with special needs.Once again, Peter Roskam ignored the views, needs, and values of his constituents in voting to strip millions of people of their health care. I stand with the residents of Illinois' 6District in rejecting this Trump-Roskam-Ryan 'not' health care legislation and fighting back against Peter Roskam and his continuous assault on working families in our community."Amanda will officially launch her campaign for Congress in the 6th District of Illinois later this month.Amanda is a two-term elected community college trustee at the College of Lake County. She is an attorney, former special education teacher and administrator, and a 2011 graduate of Loretta Durbin's Illinois Women's Institute for Leadership. Amanda has lived in Lake Zurich with her husband for more than 20 years. Her law practice is devoted to mediation, civil rights, and employment law. She is a nationally ranked gymnastics judge, longtime member of the Sierra Club, and member of the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce.