New Presidents Netherlands American Chamber of Commerce SouthEastern US
After serving a two year term, both President Coen Vrolijk (AJC International)
Ard Crebas serves as Senior Vice President at Intertrust Group, a global leader in delivering fund and corporate services, capital market solutions, private wealth and employee benefit solutions to multinationals, fund managers, financial institutions and business entrepreneurs worldwide. In accepting his new position as President, Ard stated: "I am honored to be the new President of the Netherlands American Chamber of the Southeast and look forward to continue the great effort my predecessors have put into the Chamber making it one of the most recognized Chambers in the Greater Atlanta area. Manori, Annemarie and I intend to keep organizing excellent events, such as the breakfast meetings, lunch & learns and annual golf tournament and hope to further expand the reach of the Chamber and grow its member base".
Manori de Silva is a business and employment law attorney at Stanton Law LLC. Manori counsels foreign companies expanding their operations to the U.S. Of her Vice President role at the Chamber Manori stated that she is very honored to have the opportunity to continue the Chamber's mission of facilitating Dutch-U.S. trade.
A heartfelt thank you goes out to Coen Vroliik and Chris Hopkins for their leadership, dedication and support during these past two years. Both Coen and Chris will remain active members of the Executive committee.
Ard CREBAS serves as Senior Vice President at Intertrust Group in Atlanta. Intertrust is the global quality leader in the trust and corporate services sector, providing a broad range of specialized administrative services to multinational corporations, financial institutions, alternative investment funds and private clients from every corner of the world. Ard heads the Atlanta office for which he is responsible for business development in the Southeast United States (MD - FL). Before joining Intertrust, Ard was Director at The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA), also based in Atlanta. He was responsible for attracting American companies seeking to establish, expand or consolidate their business in The Netherlands
Manori DE SILVA serves as an Employment Lawyer at Stanton Law LLC, she is qualified as an attorney in England (solicitor) and the United States. She has spent the last decade assisting businesses and executives with a variety of employment and commercial matters. Manori uses her understanding of cultural differences to help European companies to conduct business in the United States and American companies navigate the complex web of worker protections in Europe. She also represents clients in actions to have foreign country monetary judgments recognized in the United States.
About the NACCSE The Netherlands American Chamber of Commerce of the Southeastern United States is the largest Dutch networking organization in the Southeastern U.S. In addition to networking, the Chamber provides opportunities for you to advertise your company, develop relationships with Dutch and American companies, and learn from the common experiences of its members. The Chamber hosts monthly events to bring members and also non-members together to learn about a current topic of interest, to announce upcoming events and opportunities, and to acknowledge new chamber members. This is just one more way the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (NACCSE) in Atlanta offers its members the possibility to connect and build business opportunities. It allows members to be in touch and hear about current concerns, solutions, and projects and to share insights and professional perspectives. Please visit our website http://www.NACCSE.org
Netherlands American Chamber of Commerce
404-913-3115
info@naccse.org
