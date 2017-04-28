News By Tag
Pathfinder Partners Announces Groundbreaking for New Ramona Townhome Community
$11 Million Project Located in the Heart of Ramona Village Center
Pathfinder, which specializes in opportunistic and value-add multifamily real estate investments, acquired the 2.5-acre parcel – complete with approved architectural plans – in late 2016.
The new, 31-unit, nine-building community, located in the Ramona Village Center at Day and La Brea streets, is slated for completion in spring 2018.
The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath, Craftsman-style homes each with a two-car, direct-access garage, range from 1,570 to 1,692 square feet. Prices start in the low $400,000s. Priority Interest List registrations are currently being accepted – more information is available at www.paseovillagetownhomes.com.
The homes will feature high-end flooring, countertops, cabinets and appliances, private patios or balconies and views of the surrounding Laguna Mountains. The community will include a barbecue area and green belts and is located within walking distance to several shops and restaurants.
According to Matt Quinn, vice president of Pathfinder Partners, Paseo Village is the first community developed under the guidelines of the new Ramona Village Center Form-Based Code, which promotes Ramona's rural character while embracing development in the town center.
"County officials and community members have developed new standards for the Village Center which promote the town's charm while providing guidelines for new buildings and businesses,"
Supplementing Crowbar Construction on the development team are Ramona-based Progressive Images in Architecture & Planning and San Diego-based Coffey Engineering. Robert Dudek of The Blu Summit Real Estate Group is overseeing sales and marketing.
About Pathfinder Partners, LLC
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make opportunistic investments in distressed real estate assets and value-add properties. Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion of properties since inception. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on the firm or Pathfinder Partners 2017 Multifamily Opportunity Fund, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Mitch Siegler at msiegler@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4455 (tel:(858)%20875-
About Crowbar Construction
San Diego-based Crowbar Construction and its founder Michael Kootchick have been involved in developing and building luxury and affordable multifamily projects throughout Southern California for over 20 years. For more information, visit http://www.crowbarconstruction.com/
Contact
Sydnie Moore
***@gmail.com
