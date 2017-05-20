HRO Today Announces MSP Baker's Dozen Rankings

News By Tag
To determine the rankings, HRO Today collects feedback through an online survey that is distributed both directly to buyers through HRO Today's mailing lists and indirectly by sending service providers the link to send to their clients. Responses are scored for each provider that has a statistically significant sample, and ten responses are required from eight companies. Results are analyzed across three subcategories:
The rankings for the overall score category are:
1. PeopleScout
2. Pontoon Solutions
3. Bartech/
4. Agile·
5. AMN Healthcare
6. Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI)
7. Advantage xPO
8. Yoh
9. Superior Group
10. Cross Country Healthcare
11. ZeroChaos
12. Acro Service Corporation
"This MSP ranking is the most respected and most anticipated ranking of its kind annually in the HR industry," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "Leading companies seeking contingent managed service partners consider the information provided in the HRO Today Magazine MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey to provide invaluable insight to a successful RFP process."
About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.
About SharedXpertise
SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named the HRO Today Forums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.
