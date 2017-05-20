 
News By Tag
* Hro Today
* Baker S Dozen
* MSP Baker's Dozen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029

HRO Today Announces MSP Baker's Dozen Rankings

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hro Today
* Baker S Dozen
* MSP Baker's Dozen

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Reports

PHILADELPHIA - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- HRO Today has announced its 2017 managed service programs (MSP) Baker's Dozen rankings.  The rankings were revealed on May 3, 2017, at an exclusive presentation during the HRO Today Forum North America in Chicago.

To determine the rankings, HRO Today collects feedback through an online survey that is distributed both directly to buyers through HRO Today's mailing lists and indirectly by sending service providers the link to send to their clients.  Responses are scored for each provider that has a statistically significant sample, and ten responses are required from eight companies.  Results are analyzed across three subcategories:  features breadth, deal sizes, and quality.  Using an algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, scores are calculated in all three subcategories and for the overall score.

The rankings for the overall score category are:

1.  PeopleScout

2.  Pontoon Solutions

3.  Bartech/Guidant Group

4.  Agile·1

5.  AMN Healthcare

6.  Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI)

7.  Advantage xPO

8.  Yoh

9.  Superior Group

10.  Cross Country Healthcare

11.  ZeroChaos

12.  Acro Service Corporation

"This MSP ranking is the most respected and most anticipated ranking of its kind annually in the HR industry," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and HRO Today.  "Leading companies seeking contingent managed service partners consider the information provided in the HRO Today Magazine MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey to provide invaluable insight to a successful RFP process."

For the complete MSP Baker's Dozen Rankings, visit http://www.hrotoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/2017-M..., and for more information about HRO Today, visit http://www.hrotoday.com.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry.  Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content.  Our number-one strength is our reach.  HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

About SharedXpertise
SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of human resources and financial management.  Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named the HRO Today Forums, and it offers association membership programs.  SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.

Contact
Bill MacRae
***@sharedxpertise.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sharedxpertise.com
Posted By:***@sharedxpertise.com Email Verified
Tags:Hro Today, Baker S Dozen, MSP Baker's Dozen
Industry:Human resources
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SharedXpertise News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share