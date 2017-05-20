HRO Today Announces MSP Baker's Dozen Rankings

Contact

Bill MacRae

***@sharedxpertise.com Bill MacRae

End

--has announced its 2017 managed service programs (MSP) Baker's Dozen rankings. The rankings were revealed on May 3, 2017, at an exclusive presentation during theForum North America in Chicago.To determine the rankings,collects feedback through an online survey that is distributed both directly to buyers throughmailing lists and indirectly by sending service providers the link to send to their clients. Responses are scored for each provider that has a statistically significant sample, and ten responses are required from eight companies. Results are analyzed across three subcategories:features breadth, deal sizes, and quality. Using an algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, scores are calculated in all three subcategories and for the overall score.The rankings for thecategory are:1. PeopleScout2. Pontoon Solutions3. Bartech/Guidant Group4. Agile·5. AMN Healthcare6. Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI)7. Advantage xPO8. Yoh9. Superior Group10. Cross Country Healthcare11. ZeroChaos12. Acro Service Corporation"This MSP ranking is the most respected and most anticipated ranking of its kind annually in the HR industry," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and. "Leading companies seeking contingent managed service partners consider the information provided in theMagazine MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey to provide invaluable insight to a successful RFP process."andoffers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named theForums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.