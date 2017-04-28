 
Cassie Holt and The Lost Souls set to release "Curvy Girl" May 9th

"Curvy Girl" is a soulful anthem for strong women and body positivity
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Cassie Holt is no stranger to addressing tough issues through song. In her latest single release "Curvy Girl", Cassie and The Lost Souls use engaging soul rhythms to inspire women who don't see themselves represented in mainstream media to love themselves and the curves that make them uniquely awesome.

On May 9th, women with curves and voluptuous supporters will be able to listen to "Curvy Girl Song", which will be available on major music platforms. Produced by Ish D, the song is infused with subtle messages of self-worth, courage and confidence. Led by the sounds of Cassie's soulful vocals, the multiple layers of the music introduce an unforgettable melody reminiscent to that of classic blues.

Listeners won't have to use their imaginations, the music video for "Curvy Girl" will also be released, featuring Cassie, her backup singer, and her friends proudly flaunting their curves and looking fashion forward. The overlap with fashion is no accident. Cassie is a proponent of the recent trend of plus size fashion visibility, and one of her goals with "Curvy Girl" was to reach a new audience, fashion lovers like herself who want to be able to express themselves through clothing.

Cassie Holt and The Lost Souls have become a notable fixture throughout the Dallas area and have performed at numerous festivals, venues and events including the Dallas Museum of Art, The Mint in Los Angeles, the Granada Theater, Revolt TV Local Love Tour, and the Dallas Whiskey Festival.


About Cassie

Singer/songwriter, Cassie Holt, is a hidden gem from Dallas, Texas. Her engaging, sultry notes are enhanced by her band, The Lost Souls, a diverse group of musicians from an array of musical backgrounds. Together with Cassie's powerhouse vocals, their chemistry reels audiences in, and has allowed the group to use their music to address darker issues: from domestic violence to alcoholism. Their latest single "Curvy Girl" is an anthem to body positivity. For updates on new releases and booking info, go to cassieholtandthelostsouls.com.

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amworldgroup.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
