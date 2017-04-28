News By Tag
EcoMark Solar joins Solar Ready Vets Program, seeks to hire more veterans
EcoMark Solar has recently registered with Solar Ready Vets® program. The company is seeking to hire more veterans and those recently retired or transitioning from the military to join their growing team in Colorado Springs and other locations along the Front Range.
Solar Ready Vets is a Department of Energy SunShot Initiative program that prepares veteran for careers as solar photovoltaic (PV) system installers, sales representatives, system inspectors, and other solar-related occupations. Solar Ready Vets is available through Fort Carson and is enabled by the U.S. Department of Defense's SkillBridge initiative, which allows exiting military personnel to pursue civilian job training, employment skills training, apprenticeships, and internships up to six months prior to their separation.
In 2016, over 260,000 people were working in the solar energy industry and 1 in 50 newly added jobs in the U.S. were in the solar energy industry. This means that the solar energy industry is adding workers at a rate nearly 17 times faster than the overall economy. Solar jobs are projected to grow 10 percent in 2017 to 286,335. For more information, visit www.solarreadyvets.org.
"The veterans we have hired to date make great employees and we would like to increase those numbers," explains Leila Clark, EcoMark Chief Operating Officer. "The solar industry is growing because residents are very open to having the 'energy independence' that comes with owning your own solar energy system."
EcoMark Solar says its approach has been one of a consultant to potential solar buyers. "After our staff determines what kind of system works best for the home owner, we design the system and handle all of the details for the installation,"
"Today's solar systems qualify for a 30 percent Federal tax credit that the customer captures and can use as they choose," she explains. "We offer financing if needed and a 25-year manufacturer's warranty that covers all major components. We want to help more people in more communities become energy independent and educate them about how solar can be instrumental in that goal."
About EcoMark Solar
Based in Denver, EcoMark Solar was founded in 2010 and works with homeowners all along the Front Range, from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins. The company offers design, installation and financing for solar energy systems. For more information, visit www.ecomarksolar.com or call 720-432-6411 or 855-4ECO-411 (855-432-6411)
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
