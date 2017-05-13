News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Savannah Food: A Delicious History
Local authors Stu Card and Donald Card will be available to sign copies of book
Savannah's remarkable cuisine is a reflection of its unique history. Delicate local ingredients are balanced carefully using time-honored techniques to produce unforgettable dishes. Initially a colonial experiment of sorts, Savannah became not only the first capital of Georgia but also the capital of all Lowcountry cuisine. From the insolvent freed from debtors' prisons to help seek new cash crops for England to the religious refugees from Austria-Germany and the Scottish Highlanders, Savannah's eclectic European influences mix neatly with traditional Gullah techniques, surprising local ingredients and world-class seafood. Follow authors and award-winning Savannah Taste Experience Food Tour operators Stu and Donald Card on their journey to find the roots of Savannah's famed dishes and the current restaurant renaissance.
About the Authors:
Brothers Stu Card, a partner of a busy law firm, and Donald Card, a broadcast operations specialist for a major news outlet, fell in love with Savannah and its food culture when they came to career crossroads. With the long, rich history, beautiful architecture, amazing people and unique Lowcountry speed of life, it didn't take them long to realize that their future laid in showing off the Hostess City's greatest bites. Out of this passion grew the highly rated, award-winning food tour, Savannah Taste Experience. Stu and Donald's research, operations and developing of historical stories for Savannah Taste Experience has entertained tens of thousands of guests for more than five years. It is this perspective—
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
7804 Abercorn Ext. 72
Savannah, GA 31406
When: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
