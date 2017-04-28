News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
WOW Women Network Holds Coffee & Connections Event at PTC in Needham
Nettie Nitzberg, a recognized expert in helping global companies maximize their people investments and founder and principal of West5 Consulting (www.west5consulting.com)
Attendees enjoyed the Ripple exercises and left the event with helpful strategies for future networking events. Karen Gobler, principal at Vital Link, said, "The Ripple questions not only helped me think introspectively, but also connect with others at a deeper level. …You've empowered me with vital tools for navigating future events." Cindy Loughran of Cindy Loughran Coaching, added, "[The] WOW networking event was great!...I appreciate you doing them and attracting such a great collection of women….I loved today's questions…It is such a great exercise."
"We loved being joined by so many PTC women, and again express our gratitude to Kathy Cullen-Cote and Colleen Simonelli at PTC for stepping up and hosting this event!" said Nitzberg. "And we're looking forward to meeting more fabulous women at additional upcoming events, currently planned for June, September, October and November," added Nitzberg.
About WOW Women Network
Nettie Nitzberg founded WOW Women in 2015 as a result of combining her love of connecting with her passion for supporting the success of women in business. Now known as WOW Women Network, the organization's mission is to offer fun and creative ways to build connections and for women to get to know each other at a deeper level. WWN events include Coffee & Connections (frequent morning events), Cocktails & Connections (casual, after-work morning events) and Community & Connections (opportunities to come together to offer service to a local organization providing help and support to women in crisis; usually once or twice a year).
In addition, the WOW Women Network holds special events periodically, as well as quarterly Ripple Events, which feature an innovative networking style that ditches the typical business networking protocols and instead delivers a truly unique connection-building experience.
Information about all of these events, as well as additional background on the organization and how to join, is available on the website, www.wwntwk.com.
About West5 Consulting
West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success. Principal Nettie Nitzberg help clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people, by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include management and leadership development, onboarding, team building, culture, and more. Clients include PerkinElmer, PTC, JPMorgan Chase, TESARO, Babson College,McGraw-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse