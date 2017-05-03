News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Business lawyer David Steinfeld named one of the Best Lawyers in South Florida
Palm Beach Gardens business lawyer David Steinfeld, Esq. has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2017 List of The Best Lawyers in South Florida. The list is published annually in the Wall Street Journal and is based on peer review and past performance in the practice of law. In 2016, Mr. Steinfeld obtained the second largest verdict in Florida's history for online defamation of a business in the amount of $1 Million. He is also one of the few lawyers in Florida that is recognized as a Board Certified expert in business litigation by the Florida Bar and he Chairs that Certification Committee for the Bar.
Mr. Steinfeld has been AV-Preeminent©
Contact
David Steinfeld
***@davidsteinfeld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse