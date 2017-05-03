 
Business lawyer David Steinfeld named one of the Best Lawyers in South Florida

 
 
steinfeld best
steinfeld best
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Business lawyer David Steinfeld named one of the Best Lawyers in South Florida

Palm Beach Gardens business lawyer David Steinfeld, Esq. has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2017 List of The Best Lawyers in South Florida.  The list is published annually in the Wall Street Journal and is based on peer review and past performance in the practice of law.  In 2016, Mr. Steinfeld obtained the second largest verdict in Florida's history for online defamation of a business in the amount of $1 Million.  He is also one of the few lawyers in Florida that is recognized as a Board Certified expert in business litigation by the Florida Bar and he Chairs that Certification Committee for the Bar.

Mr. Steinfeld has been AV-Preeminent© Rated by Martindale-Hubbell for five years, is a Florida Super Lawyer, Florida Legal Elite, and has been recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America© among other professional recognitions.  Additionally, the Law Office of David Steinfeld has received numerous accolades and recognitions.  The Firm is located in Palm Beach Gardens and serves clients throughout the State and in other States on all business law matters including drafting contracts and representing them in lawsuits.  Free and helpful videos and articles on Florida business law, real estate issues, and electronic discovery can be found on the Firm's website at www.ThePalmBeachBusinessLawyer.com.

David Steinfeld
***@davidsteinfeld.com
Source:The Law Office of David Steinfeld
Email:***@davidsteinfeld.com Email Verified
Tags:David Steinfeld, Business Attorney, Best Business Lawyer
Industry:Business
Location:Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - United States
