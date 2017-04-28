 
News By Tag
* Psalm 144
* Warrior Shirt
* Holy Bible
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
4321
April 2017
302928

Psalm 144 Warrior Designs by Devil Dog Shirts!

The Psalm 144 Warrior Shirts, Hoodies, and Ladies Shirts were designed for our Warriors of Faith that rely upon spiritual guidance before battle!
 
 
Psalm 144 Warrior Shirt
Psalm 144 Warrior Shirt
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Psalm 144
* Warrior Shirt
* Holy Bible

Industry:
* Apparel

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

LAS VEGAS - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Psalm 144 Warrior design comes in Male Shirts, Hoodies, and Ladies Shirts.  The design was inspired by Psalm 144 (verse 1) in the Holy Bible.  The verse reads, "Blessed be the LORD my strength, which teacheth my hands to war, and my fingers to fight" -KJV

Devil Dog Shirts is proud to unveil our designs inspired by the Holy Bible.  Although we are not officially taking a religious position, we understand that Warriors from all religious backrounds, cultures, and faiths rely on divine guidance before stepping into battle.

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a war-fighter can buy! All of our apperal is made in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

Psalm 144 Warrior Shirt

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

Psalm 144 Warrior Hoodie

• 9.5 oz
• High quality, heavy weight, pre-shrunk fabric
• 80% cotton/20% polyester
• Set-in sleeves
• Spandex in cuff, neck & band
• Cover stitched around neck, armhole, and cuff
• Hooded sweatshirt with front muff pocket
• Matching drawstrings on double lined hood

Pslam 144 Warrior Ladies Shirt

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

We provide a size chart on all apparel items to ensure the most comfortable fit!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play an important role in the designs created by devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fi!

To get this item visit:  https://devildogshirts.com/product/apparel/psalm-144-warr...

For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
End
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
Tags:Psalm 144, Warrior Shirt, Holy Bible
Industry:Apparel
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Devil Dog Shirts News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share