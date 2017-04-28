News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Psalm 144 Warrior Designs by Devil Dog Shirts!
The Psalm 144 Warrior Shirts, Hoodies, and Ladies Shirts were designed for our Warriors of Faith that rely upon spiritual guidance before battle!
Devil Dog Shirts is proud to unveil our designs inspired by the Holy Bible. Although we are not officially taking a religious position, we understand that Warriors from all religious backrounds, cultures, and faiths rely on divine guidance before stepping into battle.
Our Values
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a war-fighter can buy! All of our apperal is made in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
Psalm 144 Warrior Shirt
-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-
-Tubular – Slim fit
Psalm 144 Warrior Hoodie
• 9.5 oz
• High quality, heavy weight, pre-shrunk fabric
• 80% cotton/20% polyester
• Set-in sleeves
• Spandex in cuff, neck & band
• Cover stitched around neck, armhole, and cuff
• Hooded sweatshirt with front muff pocket
• Matching drawstrings on double lined hood
Pslam 144 Warrior Ladies Shirt
-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-
-Tubular – Slim fit
We provide a size chart on all apparel items to ensure the most comfortable fit!
Our Team
Our team of Marine Corps vets play an important role in the designs created by devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts is licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fi!
To get this item visit: https://devildogshirts.com/
For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse