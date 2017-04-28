News By Tag
Express Homes offering value-priced new homes throughout Cape Coral
Homes starting in the low-$200s ready for move in immediately or within 120 days
Starting in the low-$200s in Cape Coral, Express Homes are delivered move-in ready with all appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer; blinds on all windows; 18-inch tile throughout the main living areas; 36-inch kitchen cabinets; sprinkler system; automatic garage door and covered lanai.
Express Homes is offering a portfolio of eight distinctive one- and two-story homes designed to integrate seamlessly into Cape Coral's existing neighborhoods, offering 1,672 to 4,177 square feet of living space with three to five bedrooms, two to three-and-a-
Many Express Homes buyers find they can purchase a new home for about the same monthly amount as they are currently paying for rent. To view the available homes and for location information, contact sales agents Mike Amabile at (239) 699-5426 (tel:(239)%20699-
Express Homes, a D.R. Horton Company, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders for affordable homes. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Express Homes has locations in 53 markets and 17 states. For more information, visit our website at www.expresshomes.com. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Express Homes is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
