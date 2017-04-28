 
Express Homes offering value-priced new homes throughout Cape Coral

Homes starting in the low-$200s ready for move in immediately or within 120 days
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- With Cape Coral garnering national headlines for its rapid pace of growth, Express Homes is leading the response to the need for affordable new homes. A company by D.R. Horton, the number-one builder by volume in Cape Coral, Express Homes is offering homes at various stages of completion on scattered lots throughout the city, ready for move in immediately or within 120 days.

Starting in the low-$200s in Cape Coral, Express Homes are delivered move-in ready with all appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer; blinds on all windows; 18-inch tile throughout the main living areas; 36-inch kitchen cabinets; sprinkler system; automatic garage door and covered lanai.

Express Homes is offering a portfolio of eight distinctive one- and two-story homes designed to integrate seamlessly into Cape Coral's existing neighborhoods, offering 1,672 to 4,177 square feet of living space with three to five bedrooms, two to three-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage.

Many Express Homes buyers find they can purchase a new home for about the same monthly amount as they are currently paying for rent. To view the available homes and for location information, contact sales agents Mike Amabile at (239) 699-5426 (tel:(239)%20699-5426), Mike Lippel at (239) 634-3689 (tel:(239)%20634-3689) or Evelyn Soares at (239) 834-9527 (tel:(239)%20834-9527). For more information, visit www.drhorton.com/swfla.

Express Homes, a D.R. Horton Company, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders for affordable homes. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Express Homes has locations in 53 markets and 17 states. For more information, visit our website at www.expresshomes.com. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Express Homes is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453

