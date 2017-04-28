Country(s)
Scott W Johnson and Marindependent Insurance Services LLC Launch a New National Life Insurance Website
New National Interactive Website will Allow Consumers to Make their Own Best Life Insurance Choices.
A Powerful Website:
The new website was created with the goal of helping consumers Navigate the complex and murky world of Life Insurance products and services.
The website Whole Vs Term Life Insurance .com will focus on consumer's appetite for understanding various insurance options: their choices, their decisions, and their financial considerations. The details included on the website assist in allowing end users to calculate their own best choices.
An Argument is Made:
"People are being oversold Whole Life Insurance products" and because of this "many are not buying enough coverage" says Scott Johnson, owner of WholevsTermLifeInsurance and Manager of Marindependent Insurance Services LLC.
"The world of life insurance is so complicated and it really does not need to be like this. The average American typically needs a level term life insurance policy, period."
Their Motto:
Their Motto: "The World of Life Insurance is Complex - Don't Get Lost" can aptly describe their mission and belief. Johnson believes that many Americans get stumped in attempting to calculate if Whole Life or Term Life is a better deal for them. "As a General Rule of thumb for most, Term Life Wins Hands down!" Johnson Explains. The website is and will continue to focus on allowing clients to make their own decision based on facts, figures, and concepts not based on, as he refers to it as "outrageous claims about the benefits of whole life."
California Based with a National Focus:
Whole vs Term Life Insurance is based in California but will have a national focus. Information about numerous interesting topics will include Sample Rates, Dispelling Whole Life Insurance Myths, Life Insurance Ratings, and of course the specific differences between whole and term life. Another topic of great interest to Johnson will also be featured: Life Insurance Ratings.
The site will contain a powerful quoting engine built by Ninja Quoter which will allow clients to self price hypothetical life insurance quotes. Applications can be taken by phone, email, or online. Whole vs Term focuses on online life insurance applications which has greatly reduced the cost to quote and procure life insurance.
A Green Agency:
Scott Johnson's agency is a Certified Green Insurance Agency and has cut out about 80% of their paper waste from using electronic applications. He has also reduced their footprint in numerous other simple and technical ways. As a certified green agency Johnson must commit to numerous environmental pledges and commitments and makes yearly donations to both charitable local and green causes.
More Information:
More information can be found at https://wholevstermlifeinsurance.com/
Mr. Johnson currently lives in Marin County with his family and dog.
