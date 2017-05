Endocanna Care launches 3 Beneficial Whole Hemp Extract Oils

Media Contact

-- Endocanna Care announces the launch of 3 new oil tinctures nutritional supplement products with whole hemp plant extract to help people support a healthier lifestyle. All of Endocanna Care's products are proudly made and bottled in the USA with no artificial flavors and no additives.Available in 300mg and 600mg dosages, The Cold Pressed Refined Hemp Oil is packed with essential phytonutrients, terpenes and omega fatty acids 3, 6, 9 ideal for managing inflammation, pain, stress, & anxiety. It can also be used to potentially maintain and manage everyday wellness, making life more enjoyable.The Hemp Extract in MCT Oil, available in 3000mg dosages, combines the benefits of the Cold Pressed Refined Hemp Oil with Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Coconut Oil - this combination may help support weight management, supply mental focus (Brain Fuel), supply antioxidants to support healthy immune systems, and provides instant energy without feeling jitters.Endocanna Care products are tested at 3rd party test labs to ensure quality, purity and potency is consistent on all products.For more information please visit: http://www.ECCSupplements.com EndoCanna Care is a Los Angeles based company specializing in whole hemp plant extracts. Our primary purpose is to research and develop innovative hemp plant extracts to various form factors that can help balance and maintain a healthy functioning human body.