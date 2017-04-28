IMAG opens registration for eight exciting weeks of summer camp

Time travel, history mysteries, rockets and robots keep minds and bodies busy

-- When the dismissal bell rings for the final time this academic year, IMAG will roll out eight exciting weeks of summer camp, each with a unique science and history theme to engage young minds and bodies, starting June 5 and concluding the week of August 4. Now is the time to register children entering grades 1 to 7 at theIMAG.org.After a successful spring camp introduction, Survivor – Calusa Style returns to kick off the roster of immersive experiences to keep kids busy all summer long. Could you survive a day in Southwest Florida – before cars, air conditioning and supermarkets?Other theme weeks include Go with The Flow, where campers dive into Southwest Florida's watery wonders. Kids will rave about rocketry and how cool physics is after a week of Space Race. Explore the past and future of technology at Tech Talk. Snot, owl puke and all sorts of yucky things are the subject of Grossology – The Science of the Strange. Do you think you have what it takes to be a CSI agent? Find out at Crime Time. Tinkerers unite for Robo-Engineering. Finally, zoom through history to explore our world from prehistoric times to modern-day, then predict the future at Time Travelers!Camp sessions include discovery in IMAG's exhibit halls; science, humanities and arts activities; outdoor and free time; Animal Encounter live animal experience; outdoor exhibit tours and feeding the fish at Fish-Eye Lagoon; and a 3-D film viewing.All camps run 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the session divided into two classes based on camper age. All camp sessions include fun and educational hands-on activities, games, crafts, special guests and exhibit exploration. An innovative curriculum integrating science, the arts and humanities inspires the imagination and encourages an overall love of learning. Pre- and post-camp is available from 8 – 9 a.m. and 4 – 5:30 p.m. Cost is $175 per week for members and $215 for non-members.Rising students in grades 8 -12 may apply to the Junior Camp Assistant Training Program. This exciting professional development opportunity allows students who are interested in working with children in an educational setting to assist camp educators with day-to-day activities.The Imaginarium Science Center and the SWFL Museum of History have been under joint leadership for nearly a decade, but have now combined for a new museum experience. An immersive experience for all ages is unfolding to tell the story of Southwest Florida through the complementary lenses of history and science. Make history and blaze new trails into the future with IMAG History & Science Center! Enjoy expanded exhibits, enhanced programming and the roll-out of a conceptual plan to modernize and expand the footprint of a campus that will be the pride of the community. Visit theIMAG.org for more information.